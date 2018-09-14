Powered by RebelMouse
The Orphan the Poet Talk "Money" via Infectious New Single (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
14 Sep 2018
Photo: Graham Goebel

The Orphan the Poet get romantic and infectious on their latest single "Money", issued just ahead of major tour with the Score.

Columbus, Ohio's the Orphan the Poet turns up with new single, "Money", a quick, infectious single that revisits the time time-honored tradition of being in love and next to penniless. With hooks that sink their claws in from the first measure and soaring choruses that make the single a surefire hit at commercial radio, this track touches the head and the heart.

Radio, of course, is no stranger to this trio. To date the band has been a favorite on stations in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Columbus and Cincinnati in addition to spins on Sirius XM's Alt Nation Advanced Placement and BBC's Radio One.

Speaking to the gypsy soul of artists and fans everywhere the band say, "Posh things have never been super important to us. This is our cheers to the low life, and hanging with someone you care about."

The Orphan the Poet takes to the road with the Score starting September 16.

TOUR DATES

September 16 – Houston, TX – The Bronze Peacock – House of Blues

September 18 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory at The Masquerade

September 20 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

September 22 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

September 23 – Washington, DC – DC9

September 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge

September 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

September 28 – Cambridge, MA – Sonia's

September 30 – Toronto, Canada – The Drake Hotel

October 2 – Cleveland, OH – Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

October 4 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

October 5 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

October 6 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

October 9 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

October 10 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 12 Seattle, WA - Barboza

October 13 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

October 14 Portland, OR - Holocene

October 16 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

