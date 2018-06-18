The Rungs Tease New LP With "Trees" (premiere)
Playful but unforgettable, the Rungs create joyful noise with new single "Trees".
Brooklyn trio the Rungs return with another taste of delightfully askance pop music which calls to mind the easy, innocent pop of the Bird & The Bee (and by extension Inara George) and the grin-inducing sounds of the Cardigans. "Trees", the lead cut from the outfit's upcoming EP Everyday Visions (due August 17) flits by in the blink of an eye, leaving behind an infectious melody that is as inspiring as it is memorable. At a moment when some songwriter's are focused on curing the world's ills with open confrontation in song it's refreshing to hear something that inspires a sense of peace and personal resolve.
The group started several years ago with Mandy Gurung (vocals, songwriting, guitar, production) and her husband Diwas Gurung, (guitar, production, songwriting). The two soon became three with the addition of Steven Bartashev (drums). With inventive hooks and juxtapositions of moods and musical settings, the Rungs return us to music's purest pleasures.