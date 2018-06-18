Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Rungs Tease New LP With "Trees" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
 Jedd Beaudoin
18 Jun 2018
Photo courtesy of Us/Them

Playful but unforgettable, the Rungs create joyful noise with new single "Trees".

Brooklyn trio the Rungs return with another taste of delightfully askance pop music which calls to mind the easy, innocent pop of the Bird & The Bee (and by extension Inara George) and the grin-inducing sounds of the Cardigans. "Trees", the lead cut from the outfit's upcoming EP Everyday Visions (due August 17) flits by in the blink of an eye, leaving behind an infectious melody that is as inspiring as it is memorable. At a moment when some songwriter's are focused on curing the world's ills with open confrontation in song it's refreshing to hear something that inspires a sense of peace and personal resolve.

The group started several years ago with Mandy Gurung (vocals, songwriting, guitar, production) and her husband Diwas Gurung, (guitar, production, songwriting). The two soon became three with the addition of Steven Bartashev (drums). With inventive hooks and juxtapositions of moods and musical settings, the Rungs return us to music's purest pleasures.

Related Articles Around the Web
pop indie pop the rungs premiere
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image