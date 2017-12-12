 -->
The Searchers: Another Night: The Sire Recordings

Ian Rushbury
1h

Merseybeat survivors, the Searchers made two new-wave styled, pop rock albums in 1979 and 1981. They covered Big Star, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty. What could possibly go wrong?

Imagine the plight of the Searchers in 1979. You've been diligently plugging away at the night-club circuit since the hits dried up in the late '60s, and you've just made a great, pop-rock record. Critics love it, but radio won't play it as they're too busy scrambling around to find bands that look like the Pretenders, the Boomtown Rats and Elvis Costello, but who sound like… well, the Searchers.

The Searchers

Another Night: The Sire Recordings

(Omnivore)

Release Date: 8 Dec 2017

It was as if the band had patiently waited for their brand of ultra-melodic, smart pop-rock to come back into fashion, but when it did, no amount of leather jackets and upturned collars could disguise the fact that they would be forever nailed to 1964 and in 1979, it was OK to sound like the Searchers, but very uncool to actually be the Searchers. This beautifully curated Omnivore compilation of the two albums they made for the so-hip-it-hurts Sire Records, is an attempt to get the band some belated kudos.

In 1979 in the UK, it was now acceptable to slip a bit of melody back into your songs. Punk rock had cleared away a lot of the deadwood, before inevitably collapsing in on itself like a dying star and bands like the Records, Rockpile and most of the Stiff Records roster could now walk the streets of London without fear of being spat on. It became a boom time for high energy, well-written guitar pop - exactly the kind of stuff that the Searchers had been doing since the early '60s.

The Searchers (which forms disc one of this two-disc set - the second being 1981's Love's Melodies) collates some strong original material with some well-chosen covers (including Dylan's "Coming from the Heart" and Tom Petty's "Lost in Your Eyes") and some specially written material – "Hearts in Her Eyes" by Will Birch and John Wicks of the Records is a real highlight here. The trademark jangle is toned down a little in favor of a more strident and direct approach, in fact, some of these songs sound like the Knack, but with less contentious lyrics. There are some nods to the band's Merseybeat heritage – "Love's Melody" could have slotted in nicely between "Sugar and Spice" and "Needles and Pins" in their run of '60s hits, but The Searchers didn't even graze the charts on its initial release.

Bloodied, but unbowed, they tried again, and in 1981 they released their second and last Sire album. In spite of the quality of the material, including a way-ahead-of-the-curve cover of "September Gurls", it suffered the same bargain bin bound trajectory of its predecessor, and it was back to the cabaret circuit for the band. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but listening to this in 2017, where power-pop is thriving and surviving, it's hard to see why this era of the band's career yielded so little success.

The fault lies in the public's perception of them. Today, we're pretty accustomed to artists making a comeback after years in the wilderness - Johnny Cash, for example, but following the upheaval of punk, a '60s band like the Searchers would always be last year's thing, no matter how credible their current product was. And this product was very credible. All it needed was an angle – a Tom Petty collaboration. A tour with Blondie. A name-drop from Springsteen. But as a wise man once said, "If grandma had wheels..." And so on.

You may snigger behind your copy of NME, but the Searchers have made one of the best pop-rock albums of 2017, only they made it 38 years ago. If you've got a skinny tie and a pair of Chuck Taylors in the wardrobe somewhere, you need this record.

The Best Indie Rock of 2017

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

The indie rock genre is wide and unwieldy, but the musicians selected here share an awareness of one's place on the cultural-historical timeline.

Indie rock may be one of the most fluid and intangible terms currently imposed upon musicians. It holds no real indication of what the music will sound like and many of the artists aren't even independent. But more than a sonic indicator, indie rock represents a spirit. It's a spirit found where folk songsters and punk rockers come together to dialogue about what they're fed up with in mainstream culture. In so doing they uplift each other and celebrate each other's unique qualities.

With that in mind, our list of 2017's best indie rock albums ranges from melancholy to upbeat, defiant to uplifting, serious to seriously goofy. As always, it's hard to pick the best ten albums that represent the year, especially in such a broad category. Artists like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard had a heck of a year, putting out four albums. Although they might fit nicer in progressive rock than here. Artists like Father John Misty don't quite fit the indie rock mold in our estimation. Foxygen, Mackenzie Keefe, Broken Social Scene, Sorority Noise, Sheer Mag... this list of excellent bands that had worthy cuts this year goes on. But ultimately, here are the ten we deemed most worthy of recognition in 2017.

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

The Best Country Music of 2017

still from Midland "Drinkin' Problem" video

There are many fine country musicians making music that is relevant and affecting in these troubled times. Here are ten of our favorites.

Year to year, country music as a genre sometimes seems to roll on without paying that much attention to what's going on in the world (with the exception of bro-country singers trying to adopt the latest hip-hop slang). That can feel like a problem in a year when 58 people are killed and 546 are injured by gun violence at a country-music concert – a public-relations issue for a genre that sees many of its stars outright celebrating the NRA. Then again, these days mainstream country stars don't seem to do all that well when they try to pivot quickly to comment on current events – take Keith Urban's muddled-at-best 2017 single "Female", as but one easy example.

It Takes a Village to Raise a Feminist: 'Nasty Women', an Anthology

Wars of attrition are a matter of stamina, of who has the most tools with which to keep fighting. A surprising common tool in this collection? Humor.

The name of the game is "normal or abnormal". Here's how you play: When some exceedingly shocking political news pops up on your radar, turn to the person next to you, read them the headline and ask, "is this normal or abnormal?" If you want to up the stakes, drink a shot every time the answer is abnormal. If that's too many shots, alter the rules so that you drink only when things are normal—which is basically never, these days. Hilarious, right?

The Dear Hunter: All Is As All Should Be EP

Jordan Blum
Publicity photo via Bandcamp

Although All Is As All Should Be is a tad too brief to match its precursors, it's still a masterful blend of songwriting, arrangements, and singing that satisfies the Dear Hunter anticipation.

The Dear Hunter is undoubtedly one of the best—and consequently, most egregiously underappreciated—bands of the last decade or so. Aside from 2013's Migrant LP, every one of their major releases featured an ambitious hook; for example, 2011's The Color Spectrum presented nine EPs (consisting of four songs each) that individually represented a different sonic tone (in order: Black, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet, and White), whereas the five-part (so far) Act saga, with its genre-shifting arrangements, superlative songwriting, narrative complexity, and extraordinary conceptual continuity, is a cumulative work of genius, plain and simple.

