Music

The Texicana Mamas Make Beautiful Tex Mex Music

Steve Horowitz
19 Aug 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

San Antonio singer-songwriters Tish Hinojosa, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and Patricia Vonne join together to make beautiful Tex Mex music as the Texicana Mamas.

The Texicana Mamas
The Texicana Mamas

Independent

21 August 2020

Anthony of Padua is known as the patron saint of lost things. He's often invoked in literature and popular culture when one is confused and bewildered as to where one has left something of importance. What many people don't know as that San Antonio, Texas, was named for St. Anthony by Spanish missionaries back in the late 17th century, decades before the American Revolution and the founding of this country and Mexico. Its deep and rich history predates modern borders.

The Texicana Mamas are three talented Latina singer-songwriters (Tish Hinojosa, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and Patricia Vonne) who grew up in and around San Antonio. Each one has separately enjoyed successful careers. Their shared Tex Mex upbringings have given their music a distinctive flavor rooted in their home environs. Their songs frequently involve the search for something more in life and love, but these mamas don't need St. Anthony's help. They are not lost. They have found connections to each other because of their shared roots.

The music on the Texicana Mamas' debut disc is sonically rich. The three musicians seamlessly harmonize and instrumentally blend as one without losing their distinctive identities. The trio co-wrote three of the ten songs on the self-titled album (including the appropriately titled "Amigas De Corazon" or "Friends at Heart") and co-produced the record themselves. The other seven tracks include cuts written by themselves, notable artists such as Linda Ronstadt and Cedar Rosas, and less familiar names.

The three women take turns singing lead on the various compositions. Some songs are in Spanish, some in English, and some in a mix of both languages. The music mixes genres from both sides of the border and blends them in ways that show their commonalities. Who can really say where south Texas ends, and north Mexico begins because even the Rio Grande River that separates them is constantly changing shape and course and is constantly being crossed by the populations of both areas? That is addressed specifically on songs such as "American Dream" ("Sueño Americano") and live at the heart of the album as a whole.

Each of the three mamas has at least one song where the individual stands out. Hinojosa takes charge on the rousing "Viva La Patria" ("Long Live the Country"). Vonne gallops through Cesar Rosas' "Canción del Mariachi" ("The Song of the Mariachi") as if each "ay" and trilled consonant were the expressions of a racing heart full of life. Urbina Jones tenderly delivers her own "Esperanza" as if she were the mother of the baby at the heart of the song who was headed to the promised land.

The Texicana Mamas find meaning in the promise of the future, present family & friends, and the dreams of the past. Their musical excursions suggest life's possibilities. The album's most impactful tune, "Abundancia" ("Abundance"), was written and sung by all three members of the trio. It offers hope through images of butterflies and flowers. These lifeforms, as J.R.R. Tolkien noted in a much different context, wander but are not lost.

Related Articles Around the Web
tish hinojosa stephanie urbina jones patricia vonne tex-mex tejano americana mariachi music review the texicana mamas
7


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

The Texicana Mamas Make Beautiful Tex Mex Music

San Antonio singer-songwriters Tish Hinojosa, Stephanie Urbina Jones, and Patricia Vonne join together to make beautiful Tex Mex music as the Texicana Mamas.

Music

Hip-Hop Since the Don of Rhyme: Shabazz Palaces' 'The Don of Diamond Dreams'

With the release of Shabazz Palaces' The Don of Diamond Dreams, producer-rapper Ishmael Butler envisions yet another lunar world of sound disturbed by his anxieties and desires.

Music

Electropop's Cut Copy Discuss New Album 'Freeze, Melt' As They Continue to Evolve

In advance of their sixth studio album, we spoke with Cut Copy's Dan Whitford about Freeze, Melt, and the road the electropop group took to get to where they are.

Music

Mary Chapin Carpenter's 'The Dirt and the Stars' Is Warm and Sublime

Mary Chapin Carpenter ponders life, love, depression, and political mendacity on The Dirt and the Stars.

Music

Bully's 'SUGAREGG' Is Loud and Noisy

The good news is that Bully are still loud and noisy on SUGAREGG. That's what makes them such a great live band. Alicia Bognanno explodes with energy.

Music

Annie Dressner's "Midnight Bus" Is a Twilit Reflection of Life's Quieter Moments (premiere)

Indie folk's Annie Dressner joins forces with Matthew Caws of Nada Surf to deliver the nostalgically-layered "Midnight Bus".

Music

Rob Williams' "Me and You" Is an Exploration of Romantic Commitment (premiere + interview)

Rob Williams' latest single, "Me and You", is a sweetly accessible slice of songwriting that celebrates a realistic interpretation of a relationship with highs, lows, and in-betweens.

Film

'The Lady Eve' Indulges Preston Sturges' Humor, Both Literate and Broad

Preston Sturges' The Lady Eve is layered with texture and substance draped in the gleeful prurience of a master of slapstick and romance who could write foolish millionaires with the same deft ear as cultured hooligans.

Books

'Gender Explorers' Offers Insight into Youth Perspectives on Gender

Trans activist Juno Roche's latest work, Gender Explorers, is about listening to youth, not dictating to them.

Music

Katy Perry's Coming-of-Age Album 'Teenage Dream' at 10 Years Old

Katy Perry's Teenage Dream is a pensive coming-of-age statement disguised as sophomoric pop fun. It proves how it takes a great deal of conviction to pursue instincts that are of less "substance".

Music

H.C. McEntire Delivers Her Masterpiece with 'Eno Axis'

Born in isolation not so much by outside mandate as by natural inspiration, H.C. McEntire's Eno Axis is a masterwork of deep, spiritual escapism.

Music

Meridian Brothers Get Funky and Experimental on 'Cumbia Siglo XXI'

Bogotá's Meridian Brothers return with another avant-garde take on electric cumbia with Cumbia Siglo XXI.

Music

Webber/Morris Big Band Are Tightly Arranged and Gorgeously Free on 'Both Are True'

The new jazz gets a treatment from a thrilling 18-piece big band playing compositions by saxophonists Angela Morris and Anna Webber on Both Are True.

Books

Sheena Kamal's 'No Going Back' Unfurls a Thrilling Noir

Kamal's psychological thriller, No Going Back, utilizes crime-noir tropes but with purposeful deviations.

Music

Jon Hassell's Argument for a Fourth World Continues with 'Seeing Through Sound'

At 83, it's clear Jon Hassell's music is forever contemporary. All he's had to do is leave open space for the next exploration, as he does on Seeing Through Sound.

Music

L'Orange and Solemn Brigham Bring Dissentient Experiments and Dangerous Poetry in 'Marlowe 2'

On Marlowe 2, L'Orange finds an inventive range, interleaving the hip-hop with textures that bring his landscapes into tuneful definition; Solemn Brigham, brings his deft skills as one of hip-hop's brightest poets.

Music

Electropop's Amethysts Sparkle on "Alone" (premiere)

Electropop's Amethysts share their new single, "Alone", a gently understated, gleaming pop gem that gently drips into your subconcious.

Books

Manga 'The Sky Is Blue with a Single Cloud' Is a Superb Collection of Kuniko Tsurita's Works

The late manga artist Kuniko Tsurita's works virtually demand repeat readings: initially cryptic, always compelling, inviting the reader to try again, and offering new suggestions and meanings with each read.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.