The Tins Get a Little Help From Acclaimed Painter on "Hear Me Out" Video (premiere)
Indie rockers the Tins release "Hear Me Out" featuring a time lapse video of legendary visual artist Philip Burke working his magic on the group's new album cover.
Formed while the members were at SUNY Binghamton, a university located in the winding stretches of upstate New York where fog rolls in and snow piles up and where the good times really appear to be over for good, Buffalo-based the Tins nevertheless crafted a sounded that was informed by the light and shards of hope in a world that was increasingly intent on having little. Keyboardist/vocalist Mike Santillo, drummer/vocalist Dave Muntner and guitarist/vocalist Adam Stanley exude optimism on the outfit's latest, "Hear Me Out", a track that shimmers with gorgeous guitar lines and rhythms intended to make listeners fall in love or fall in love with the dance floor.
The group's self-titled album was produced by a Buffalo legend, Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) mixed by Ted Young and features cover art work by Philip Burke whose art has graced numerous magazines, including Rolling Stone. Burke appears in the video alongside the band and the early moments of the clip tell the story in simple but remarkable detail.
Adam Stanley says, "The song itself is about conflict and trying to get someone to see things from your perspective. As for the video, which is a time lapse of Philip painting our album cover: We thought it fitting that he capture us through his incredible artistic process and ultimately unique vantage point."