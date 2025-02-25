Them Coulee Boys Bring 1970s Love to Their Country Rock

The music on Them Coulee Boys’ latest release, No Fun in the Chrysalis, is so out of style that it is hip again. The group’s folkie Americana songs would fit right in during the early to mid-1970s when acts like the Band, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and the Flying Burrito Brothers fused old-time country with contemporary rock and roll to create a new sound. Their albums sounded fresh in contrast to the slick country rock productions of the time. Or, as NGDB’s name suggests, they sounded dirty and unrefined; hence, they were more realistic and authentic, even when their lyrics were mythic.

The fact that Them Coulee Boys recall the jams of 50 years ago parallels what those 1970s bands did then. Today’s country rock is even more polished than the smooth hits that ruled the charts back then. The Midwestern quintet purposely come off as shambling for the same as those 1970s acts did, plus they invoke these past masters as part of the tradition. As Neil Young, another rocker gone country during the 1970s, said, “In the field of opportunity, it’s plowing time again.” These guys have their musical John Deere’s ready.

However, Them Coulee Boys differ from their predecessors in significant ways as that was then and this is now. Most importantly, the songs on No Fun in the Chrysalis are introspective and personal. The acts from an earlier era self-consciously dealt with historical and sociological themes as they emerged during a time of political upheaval. These Wisconsinites primarily address individual, private matters. There are exceptions, such as the environmental concerns at the heart of “When the Water’s Gone”. However, the bulk of the material deals with such issues as personal change, mental depression, and other intimate psychological topics.

The record’s best songs, like “I’m Not Sad” and “Change”, offer hope in the face of uncertainty. That is what the “chrysalis” of the album title refers to. One may not be able to alter one’s world, but one can adapt to it positively. That doesn’t mean selling out or accepting the way things are as much as growing and maturing. This is a very Zen-like philosophy with roots in American notions of self-reliance. Other tracks, such as “I Need a Friend” and “Tomorrow, Tonight”, remind us that despite our inner resolve, we all need other people in our lives. A life alone is inherently lonely.

Musically, Them Coulee Boys blend folk, country, and rock. They (Soren Staff, Beau Janke, Jens Staff, Neil Krause, and Stas Hable) use an assortment of instruments, including pedal steel and acoustic guitars, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica, and piano, along with electric guitars, bass, and drums to accompany Staff’s affecting lead vocals (and sometimes the band’s four-part harmonies). He sings with an ache in his voice, even when he’s professing his love or having fun.

Grammy Award-winning producer Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Kathleen Edwards, Sufjan Stevens) recorded the album at the Hive Studios in the band’s hometown of Eau Claire. That helps explain No Fun in the Chrysalis‘ relaxed vibe, even when the songs get emotional, such as the sorrowful tale of “Harvey and Margie”. Life circumstances may not always be fun, but Them Coulee Boys understand that nothing stays the same—even ourselves.