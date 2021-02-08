Adapting Larry Watson's novel, director Thomas Bezucha sets the quest of a retired sheriff and his wife to the era of American society's fall from grace.

Kevin Costner in Let Him Go (2020) (Courtesy of ThinkJam)

Director Thomas Bezucha on His Neo-Western, 'Let Him Go'

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help to fund the move and further development.