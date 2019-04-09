Black 'n' Roll Purveyors, Thonian Horde Meditate on These Troubled Times with "The Narcissist" (premiere)
A doomy concoction with black and thrash metal undercurrents, Thonian Horde throws extreme metal some groove on this blast from the upcoming LP, Downfall.
Thonian Horde will issue its third album, Downfall, on May 24th through Grimoire Records. In anticipation, Maryland-born outfit has summoned forth the track "The Narcissist". The group's mastery of blackened thrash metal is evidence from the first infernal riffing to the final death growl. If extreme metal is intended to quicken the heart, then stop it, then start it again all while making the primal fur on the back of your neck stand on end, then Thonian Horde is the band to do it. Just about the time you think it's all been done, that all the planet has been laid to waste with underworld utterances and hellacious beats, this collective makes you think again.
The group's Ron "Fezz" McGinnis (bass/vocals) says, "this song is written for/about how humanity has taken a turn towards narcissism and greed as a personality trait. Selfishness is no longer frowned upon, it is actually applauded. There is however one individual who inspired it the most. I'll take the fifth on the name."
Downfall was recorded mostly live at the Grimoire Studio with label boss Noel Mueller. Cover art was provided by Gilbert Miranda for Lingua Mortis Artwork. The CD layout was completed by Mueller. Thonian Horde is rounded out by guitarists Darren "Dirty" Waters (Weed Is Weed) and Dan "D-Mize" Mize (Faith In Jane), and drummer Tyler "The Beast" Lee (Weed Is Weed).