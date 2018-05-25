Thunderpussy Exhibit Seasoned Prowess at Wild Show
Ahead of the release of their self-titled debut, the brazen Thunderpussy performed two New York City shows and did a media blitz.
Seattle's Thunderpussy, not to be confused with the band Alabama Thunderpussy, are a young, gritty rock band out to make a statement. The four ladies, vocalist Molly Sides, guitarist Whitney Petty, bassist Leah Julius, and drummer Ruby Dunphy, have just put out their debut, self-titled record on Republic. Their songs have an extra weight behind them with incredible production from Sylvia Massy (and one track produced by Pearl Jam's Mike McCready). And to support the record, the group came through New York City for two shows. We caught them at their first gig at Mercury Lounge on May 16th.
And the group was simply electrifying. Sides is a powerful personality, possessing a powerful, dynamic voice (that reminds me a bit of Florence Welch's) and an equally energetic stage presence as she tromped about, laid across the floor. On either side of Sides, Petty and Julius also raised the bar wielding their guitars wildly. The group performed most of their album with the highlights including the riotous "Velvet Noose", the sweeping "Torpedo Love" and the sweaty "Fever".
Stay tuned for our interview with the group, done before the went on stage. Check out their tour dates to catch them while they are on the road throughout the US and Canada. Photos and a couple of videos including one from the group's Paste Studios session (a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" are below.