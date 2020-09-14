Music

Tikyra Jackson's Empowering "No More Fear" Comes to Video (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
14 Sep 2020

Southern Avenue drummer and backing vocalist, Tikyra Jackson offers a new video for "No More Fear". "My intention is to show that I stand and rejoice in my identity."

Tikyra Jackson, drummer and backing vocalist for 2020 Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, released her sensational, hook-laden debut single "No More Fear" earlier this year via Purple Kactus Records and now presents the accompanying video. Penned after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the initial wave of protests that occurred in the wake, the song is a deeply personal statement from the multi-instrumentalist.

"This visual piece is meant to be an artistic expression of who I am as an artist and an individual which is just as important to my narrative as the reality I sing about," she says. "My intention is to show that I stand and rejoice in my identity. It re-shapes and re-forms yet remains true to my heart and soul, allowing me to take on life from multiple angles and overcome many obstacles that were put in place to keep me down and keep me silent. When people listen to my music, I want it to move them physically and emotionally. When they see my face, I want them to feel joy, because that itself is a weapon."

Fans of Southern Avenue may have recognized Tikyra's formidable musical presence, but here she steps out, playing every instrument and singing. The song was produced by Grammy nominee Kurt "KC" Clayton (Three 6 Mafia, Luther Allison) and mixed by Kevin Houston (North Mississippi Allstars, Samantha Fish, Southern Avenue). "No More Fear" is a potent statement about personal empowerment that translates to a broader concern, the immediate need for social justice and change. That a formidable musical force presents it makes the song's message and intent all the more powerful.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
southern avenue funk soul r&b premiere tikyra jackson

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Thaba's "Warrior" Is Electropop Rooted in South African Pop Traditions

On their single "Warrior", Thaba blend beautiful melodies and gentle electronics and beats to create a new form of electronically-based South African electropop based on mbaqanga and kwaito.

Film

Mapuche Filmmaker Claudia Huaiquimilla on Indigenous Identity and Filming from the Trenches

After her prized 2017 film, Mala Junta (Bad Influence) displayed the oppression of the indigenous Mapuche people in Chile, filmmaker Claudia Huaiquimilla's work continues to dig into her country's deeply entrenched inequalities.

Music

Sea Girls' 'Open Up Your Head' Has Big Pop Hooks and Big Guitars

Sea Girls' debut album Open Up Your Head is a catchy, very listenable record full of the kind of mainstream pop-rock anthems that are in short supply on the pop charts these days.

Music

Ian Wayne's 'Risking Illness' Delivers a Raw, Melodic Gut-punch

Inspired by the death of a loved one, Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Wayne's Risking Illness combines somber reflection with beautifully crafted tunes.

Music

Tikyra Jackson's Empowering "No More Fear" Comes to Video (premiere)

Southern Avenue drummer and backing vocalist, Tikyra Jackson offers a new video for "No More Fear". "My intention is to show that I stand and rejoice in my identity."

By the Book

Black in the Middle: An Anthology of the Black Midwest (excerpt)

In this excerpt of Black in the Middle, PopMatters' Mark Reynolds compares the nearly identical racial divides in his cities, Cleveland and Chicago, that to this day are stubbornly entrenched.

Music

Barenaked Ladies Took Chances Like Never Before on 'Maroon' (Track by Track)

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Barenaked Ladies' Maroon, we offer a song by song reflection on why the Canadian group's fifth LP is so triumphant.

Film

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Makes the Most of Meta Commentary

Spider-Man: Far From Home ties up the themes of deception and Trump-era media manipulation and it ensures that the next Spider-Man film will be completely different from anything that came before.

Film

Buster Keaton's Last Silent Masterpieces: 'The Cameraman' and 'Spite Marriage'

Buster Keaton was aware that the camera can be a catalyst of violence, especially stereotypical violence, for audience consumption -- and that it could also evoke the shared joy of cathartic laughter.

Music

Doves Deliver a Familiar Yet Fresh Brand of Melancholy on 'The Universal Want'

Mournfulness can provide comfort at a time like this, especially when presented with the kind of sincerity, wisdom, and songwriting skill that Doves haven't lost in their time away.

Music

'All I Can Say' Examines the Final Years of Blind Melon's Shannon Hoon

When the Blind Melon vocalist Shannon Hoon died in 1995, he left behind a tape archive that captured him in his most intimate moments. Directors Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy discuss the beauty and tragedy of the musician's life.

Music

Fave Five: Roosevelt

German synthpop wunderkid Roosevelt continues to tease out new singles from a potential third album, but this "Five Favorite Synth Sounds in a Song" is an electronic history lesson in and of itself.

Books

Manual for Survival's History of Chernobyl Resonates in Our Time of COVID-19

Shortly after the reactor explosion in Chernobyl in 1986, officials in Belarus offered up an argument that will be hauntingly familiar to those tracking the spread of COVID-19.

Music

20 Years Ago Barenaked Ladies Found Maturity with 'Maroon'

Released back in September 2000, Maroon saw Barenaked Ladies confronting adulthood and leaving novelty behind.

Music

Delta Spirit Return with 'What Is There'

At nearly 15 years, Delta Spirit are still trying to figure out where they want to go on What Is There.

Music

Tricky's 'Fall to Pieces' Lacks the Risk-Taking of his Early Work

Tricky's Fall to Pieces gives the impression of an artist struggling to sustain his vision, leaning on his collaborators to make up for the lack of it. Like on the last two albums, Tricky sounds too restrained here.

Music

Pop's Cristina Hart May Be a "Bad Girlfriend" But She's Honest

London's Cristina Hart may be a "Bad Girlfriend", but she has a way with a catchy dance pop tune.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.