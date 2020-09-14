Tikyra Jackson's Empowering "No More Fear" Comes to Video (premiere)
Southern Avenue drummer and backing vocalist, Tikyra Jackson offers a new video for "No More Fear". "My intention is to show that I stand and rejoice in my identity."
Tikyra Jackson, drummer and backing vocalist for 2020 Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, released her sensational, hook-laden debut single "No More Fear" earlier this year via Purple Kactus Records and now presents the accompanying video. Penned after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the initial wave of protests that occurred in the wake, the song is a deeply personal statement from the multi-instrumentalist.
"This visual piece is meant to be an artistic expression of who I am as an artist and an individual which is just as important to my narrative as the reality I sing about," she says. "My intention is to show that I stand and rejoice in my identity. It re-shapes and re-forms yet remains true to my heart and soul, allowing me to take on life from multiple angles and overcome many obstacles that were put in place to keep me down and keep me silent. When people listen to my music, I want it to move them physically and emotionally. When they see my face, I want them to feel joy, because that itself is a weapon."
Fans of Southern Avenue may have recognized Tikyra's formidable musical presence, but here she steps out, playing every instrument and singing. The song was produced by Grammy nominee Kurt "KC" Clayton (Three 6 Mafia, Luther Allison) and mixed by Kevin Houston (North Mississippi Allstars, Samantha Fish, Southern Avenue). "No More Fear" is a potent statement about personal empowerment that translates to a broader concern, the immediate need for social justice and change. That a formidable musical force presents it makes the song's message and intent all the more powerful.
