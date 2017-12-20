Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Tim Kuhl - "Mutations I" (video) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
8h
Photo: Nathan West

Margaret Glaspy's drummer is also a composer of captivating, harrowing, and gorgeous bodies of work. This much is on full display throughout the music video for "Mutations I".

Fans of Sean Lennon or Margaret Glaspy may recognize Tim Kuhl's name. With the former, Kuhl has appeared on Lennon's GOASTT project. He's the drummer for the latter, having spent much of his recent tour with Glaspy on his iPad recording his incoming solo album, Sky Valley.

Now, we are beginning to see the fruits of Kuhl's labor in the form of a music video. "Mutations I" is an altogether captivating, harrowing, and gorgeous composition that treads the line between old-school cinematic scores and the loose confines of jazz-oriented constructs.

The composition's accompanying video is no different. Although it barely clocks in at over one minute in length, it tells an abstract story rooted in the ominous nature of classic sci-fi constructs. It's all meticulously designed with a sweet, paper-crafted look that at first is almost deceiving considering its more darkly frills.

If you like what you hear and see, keep an eye out for Sky Valley to release sometime during the winter of 2018. In the meantime, you can keep on enjoying this very "Kuhl" video release.

Related Articles Around the Web
experimental premiere jazz tim kuhl
Music

Neal Morse - "He Died at Home" (video) (premiere)

Jordan Blum

The first video from Morse's upcoming singer/songwriter LP is an effectively sparse and somber reflection on a real-life tragedy.

To many fans, Neal Morse is synonymous with extensive song structures and richly intricate arrangements; after all, his own solo outings—as well as his earlier work with Spock's Beard—are considered paramount entries in modern American progressive rock. However, beneath all of that has always lied an earnest and reflective singer/songwriter, an artistic identity that he's continuously delves into at least partially—if not fully, as on 2014's Songs for November—within each release. On 16 February 2018, Morse will release the next entry in his singer/songwriter style, Life & Times, and if his newest single, "He Died at Home", is any indication, it'll be filled with plenty of heartfelt stories and introspective music.

Keep reading... Show less
neal morse progressive rock progressive metal premiere
Music

The Best Avant-Garde and Experimental Music of 2017

The personal is political, the local is global, and privacy is passé. Our musical experimenters are mere soldiers, fighting the good fight in the name of a brighter and weirder tomorrow.

What can we say about the state of experimental music in 2017? This year, I won't pretend I'm equipped to answer such a question. My vague intuition is this: the music world—not to be mistaken for the music business—is as wide open, as conscious and as self-conscious as ever.

Recorded music history has been conveniently digitized and cataloged, available now on your favorite streaming service. The map of musical influence shows arrows going every which direction, circling back on themselves, stretching tautly into the future. Regional scenes have given way to global Internet microgenres, which have in turn dissolved to fill the cracks in our musical past. Music has never been harder to classify, and that is, I think, a good thing.

Keep reading... Show less
experimental nmesh james holden & the animal spirits lovozero blanck mass mike luiza lian iglooghost circuit des yeux colin stetson kirin j callinan avant-garde best music of 2017
Music

The 15 Best Soul/R&B Albums of 2017

2017 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts. All the while, R&B keeps pushing forward.

15. Jessie Ware - Glasshouse (Island)

Sometimes, being rushed isn't all that bad. Jessie Ware was reportedly so desperate to finish Glasshouse before having a baby this year that she moved from songwriting partner to songwriting partner with something of reckless abandon. The thing is, it worked. Collaborating with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Ryan Tedder to Samuel Preston, the result wasn't only one of the best pop-R&B; albums of the year, but it was also the strongest of Ware's career.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best soul best r&b soul r&b jessie ware chicano batman chloe x halle daniel caesar matt martians thundercat khalid moses sumney sza jordan rakei syd kehlani curtis harding kelela sampha
Books

‘The Best American Sports Writing 2017’: The Power of the Pen in a Year of Unquiet Americans

"We sometimes project our problems onto sports," Louisa Thomas notes. "But sports can also be ... where we start to work them out."

"Sports has never quite known how to stay in its lane," notes Howard Bryant, ESPN senior writer and editor of the Best American Sports Writing 2017 (BASW 2017) anthology. In a watershed moment for journalism, the best sports stories give shape to competitions in context, connecting prep sports and human trafficking, or taking a knee and the Bill of Rights, and lead the vehicle of sports to drift from its lane. Never before, though, have athletes and sportswriters found in the oncoming traffic the motorcade of the President of the United States, straddling the double-yellow line, hell-bent on a high-speed, high-stakes game of chicken.

Keep reading... Show less
baseball football sportswriting new yorker kaepernick basketball tennis ali howard bryant sports politics donald trump the best american sports writing 2017
9
Film

Doing Bad Things for the Right Reasons: Director Thomas Rennier on 'The Weight'

Clayne Crawford in The Weight (2016) (courtesy of Prodigy PR)

"I've always been drawn to stories about people that got into a circumstance, but had good intentions when they started," says Rennier.

After Julie's (MJ Brackin) ex-husband Thad (Clayne Crawford) goes missing, she is pulled into a small town crime ring. When the local sheriff, who is in love her refuses to help find him, Julie is forced to hire a private investigator to find Thad.

Keep reading... Show less
thomas rennier interview crime drama thriller the weight
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image