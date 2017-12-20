Tim Kuhl - "Mutations I" (video) (premiere)
Margaret Glaspy's drummer is also a composer of captivating, harrowing, and gorgeous bodies of work. This much is on full display throughout the music video for "Mutations I".
Fans of Sean Lennon or Margaret Glaspy may recognize
Tim Kuhl's name. With the former, Kuhl has appeared on Lennon's GOASTT project. He's the drummer for the latter, having spent much of his recent tour with Glaspy on his iPad recording his incoming solo album, Sky Valley.
Now, we are beginning to see the fruits of Kuhl's labor in the form of a music video. "Mutations I" is an altogether captivating, harrowing, and gorgeous composition that treads the line between old-school cinematic scores and the loose confines of jazz-oriented constructs.
The composition's accompanying video is no different. Although it barely clocks in at over one minute in length, it tells an abstract story rooted in the ominous nature of classic sci-fi constructs. It's all meticulously designed with a sweet, paper-crafted look that at first is almost deceiving considering its more darkly frills.
If you like what you hear and see, keep an eye out for Sky Valley to release sometime during the winter of 2018. In the meantime, you can keep on enjoying this very "Kuhl" video release.