Music

Tobin Sprout Goes Americana on 'Empty Horses'

Christopher Laird
18 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Fire Records via Bandcamp

During the heyday of Guided By Voices, Tobin Sprout wasn't afraid to be absurd amongst all that fuzz. Sprout's new album, Empty Horses, is not the Tobin Sprout we know.

Empty Horses
Tobin Sprout

Fire

18 September 2020

Tobin Sprout is most widely known as a former member of the incessantly present indie rock act Guided By Voices. He's been in and out of the band a few times and has been the principal songwriter for some of the groups' best tracks during their peak era. While in the band, Sprout was always the austere foil to his songwriting partner Robert Pollard's raucous ways. While Pollard might be yelping about flies in one corner, Sprout would be on the other side of the room, crafting a jangly gem about a sincere friendship. Now, in his GBV days, Sprout was quite playful as well, especially when digging into the definitively legendary moment the band was having in the early 1990s. Sprout was not afraid to be absurd amongst all that fuzz.

Whereas Sprout's prior solo work was grounded in the same sonic and lyrical world as most GBV, Empty Horses takes on a clearer mindset, both lyrically and production-wise. A typical song in the Sprout discography could encompass the roaring buzz of a tape deck, or the loud twang of a Stratocaster, all placed underneath lyrics laced with absurdity and compassion. Gone are the fuzz and roar, though, and in its place is warm production, simple instrumentation, and solidity in the songwriting. Empty Horses is not the Tobin Sprout we know.

Musically, Sprout has made a singer-songwriter record. It's heavy on unadorned piano and acoustic guitar, with the occasional distortion on a guitar. The opener, "Wings Prelude", is just piano and a voice, setting the groundwork for the autumnal acoustic work "The Return", which in turn sets the stage for the first showing of electric guitar, "Breaking Down". The only synth work is that of light pads in the background of a few songs.

The album is being called a study of Americana. Lyrically, this makes sense as Sprout paints his impressions of the American Journey. There are stories of humility ("Wings Prelude"), mental health ("Breaking Down"), love ("Every Sweet Soul"), war ("Antietam"), and Jesus. While Sprout walks us through these stories, it can't be helped but to hear others like Leonard Cohen and Patti Smith here, those that have and are telling the same stories. It's a change coming from Sprout, but there's a richness in his voice and stories that evoke the rich past of similar songwriting.

My favorite song from Sprout's GBV era is a track, not on any of the proper albums. It's from one of their lesser-known EPs called Tigerbomb , and the song is called "Dodging Invisible Rays". It has that signature Sprout guitar tone with his typical mix of absurdity and emotionally-grounded lyrics. "Slow down to a cool crawl, until your knees weak until your legs fall," Sprout warbles over a guitar lead that sounds like a massive swarm of bees. It's also humming with the "Recorded-in-The-Basement-On-The-Fly" liveliness so common in that era of GBV. Empty Horses has none of those features. It's subdued, grounded in reality, and produced with precision. I'm sure Sprout is not done with making music by the seat of his pants, but for Empty Horses, he took a more deliberate approach, and the rewards are quite different, but they are still rewards nonetheless. Slow down to a cool crawl, indeed.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
guided by voices indie pop americana folk pop fire records music review tobin sprout
7

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

The Dance of Male Forms in Denis' 'Beau travail'

Claire Denis' masterwork of cinematic poetry, Beau travail, is a cinematic ballet that tracks through tone and style the sublimation of violent masculine complexes into the silent convulsions of male angst.

Music

The Cradle's 'Laughing in My Sleep' Is an Off-kilter Reflection of Musical Curiosity

The Cradle's Paco Cathcart has curated a thoughtfully multifarious album. Laughing in My Sleep is an impressive collection of 21 tracks, each unapologetic in their rejection of expectations.

Music

Tobin Sprout Goes Americana on 'Empty Horses'

During the heyday of Guided By Voices, Tobin Sprout wasn't afraid to be absurd amongst all that fuzz. Sprout's new album, Empty Horses, is not the Tobin Sprout we know.

Film

'All In: The Fight for Democracy' Spotlights America's Current Voting Restrictions as Jim Crow 2.0

Featuring an ebullient and combative Stacey Abrams, All In: The Fight for Democracy shows just how determined anti-democratic forces are to ensure that certain groups don't get access to the voting booth.

Music

'Transgender Street Legend Vol. 2' Finds Left at London "At My Peak and Still Rising"

"[Pandemic lockdown] has been a detriment to many people's mental health," notes Nat Puff (aka Left at London) around her incendiary, politically-charged new album, "but goddamn it if I haven't been making some bops here and there!"

Music

Daniel Romano's 'How Ill Thy World Is Ordered' Is His Ninth LP of 2020 and It's Glorious

No, this is isn't a typo. Daniel Romano's How Ill Thy World Is Ordered is his ninth full-length release of 2020, and it's a genre-busting thrill ride.

Music

The Masonic Travelers Offer Stirring Rendition of "Rock My Soul" (premiere)

The Last Shall Be First: the JCR Records Story, Volume 1 captures the sacred soul of Memphis in the 1970s and features a wide range of largely forgotten artists waiting to be rediscovered. Hear the Masonic Travelers "Rock My Soul".

Music

GLVES Creates Mesmerizing Dark Folktronica on "Heal Me"

Australian First Nations singer-songwriter GLVES creates dense, deep, and darkish electropop that mesmerizes with its blend of electronics and native sounds on "Heal Me".

Music

Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff Tells Us "When It's Sweet" It's So Sweet

Neo-soul singer Otis Junior teams with fellow Kentuckian Dr. Dundiff and his hip-hop beats for the silky, groovy "When It's Sweet".

Music

Lars and the Magic Mountain's "Invincible" Is a Shoegazey, Dreamy Delight (premiere)

Dutch space pop/psychedelic band Lars and the Magic Mountain share the dreamy and gorgeous "Invincible".

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Alexander Wren's "The Earth Is Flat" Wryly Looks at Lost Love (premiere + interview)

Singer-songwriter Alexander Wren's "The Earth Is Flat" is a less a flat-earther's anthem and more a wry examination of heartache.

Music

Big Little Lions' "Distant Air" Is a Powerful Folk-Anthem (premiere)

Folk-pop's Big Little Lions create a powerful anthem with "Distant Air", a song full of sophisticated pop hooks, smart dynamics, and killer choruses.

Music

The Flat Five Invite You to "Look at the Birdy" (premiere)

Chicago's the Flat Five deliver an exciting new single that exemplifies what some have called "twisted sunshine vocal pop".

Music

Brian Bromberg Pays Tribute to Hendrix With "Jimi" (premiere + interview)

Bass giant Brian Bromberg revisits his 2012 tribute to Jimi Hendrix 50 years after his passing, and reflects on the impact Hendrix's music has had on generations.

Jedd Beaudoin
Music

Shirley Collins' ​'Heart's Ease'​ Affirms Her Musical Prowess

Shirley Collins' Heart's Ease makes it apparent these songs do not belong to her as they are ownerless. Collins is the conveyor of their power while ensuring the music maintains cultural importance.

9
Books

Ignorance, Fear, and Democracy in America

Anti-intellectualism in America is, sadly, older than the nation itself. A new collection of Richard Hofstadter's work from Library of America traces the history of ideas and cultural currents in American society and politics.

By the Book

Democratizing Our Data: A Manifesto (excerpt)

Just as big tech leads world in data for profit, the US government can produce data for the public good, sans the bureaucracy. This excerpt of Julia Lane's Democratizing Our Data: A Manifesto will whet your appetite for disruptive change in data management, which is critical for democracy's survival.

Julia Lane

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.