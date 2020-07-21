Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Folk Pop's Treva Blomquist Stays "Strong" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
21 Jul 2020
Photo: Seiji Inouye

Pop hooks and positivity abound on new single from Nashville singer-songwriter Treva Blomquist. "This song is a call to listen to your heart."

Treva Blomquist's new album, Snakes & Saints, arrives on 31 July. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter's latest single, "Strong" speaks strongly to the positivity heard on the pop-oriented album, demonstrating her ability to craft memorable hooks and throw light at the dark without being overly sentimental.

"This song is the summary of the entire album," she says. "It's about casting aside all that hinders us and running towards our goals and dreams. When we do, we find our strength and our heartbeat, and we discover that we can make a difference in this world. We can learn from what's behind us, and it doesn't have to define us. This song is a call to listen to your heart. I've found my strength in the knowledge that I am a beloved child of God. I want to run my life's race as one who really believes that. I don't have to hustle for love. I am already loved. Knowing we are loved produces a quiet and unshakeable strength."

EVENTS

Thursday July 23 at NOON CST - The Boot Presents Treva Blomquist - streaming via Facebook and Instagram

Thursday July 30th at 8 pm CST - Treva Blomquist's Pre-Release Celebration for "Snakes & Saints" - streaming via Facebook & Instagram

Saturday August 1st - Safe Summer Songs, Acoustic Drive-in concert in Nashville, TN

Related Articles Around the Web
pop folk pop country pop premiere treva blomquist
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Books

Leslie Stein's Thoughtful and Honest Memoir About Abortion

The sensitively depicted graphic memoir I Know You Rider is the story of an abortion, but more than that it's a moment in time in Leslie Stein's life.

Film

What Does Water See? On Fighting as Perception in Bruce Lee's Kung Fu Films

Bruce Lee's fight scenes evoke Gestalt theory: actual perception is a response to a provocation. Consider this philosophy while watching the films in Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits and you too can become the water.

Music

Thin Lear's 'Wooden Cave' is Chamber Pop Perfection of the Highest Order

The latest album from Queens-based singer-songwriter Matt Longo, aka Thin Lear, is an impeccably crafted ode to loners, death, and alienation.

Music

Courtney Marie Andrews Picks Up the Pieces on 'Old Flowers'

Folk singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews' Old Flowers is about the dissolution of a nine-year relationship and has many strengths. Still, it often falls prey to the cliches of the break-up album.

Music

Talking Heads' Chris Frantz Doesn't Miss a Beat With 'Remain in Love' Story

There's a whole lotta love (and maybe a little hate) in the captivating new memoir by Chris Frantz, who is an open book while talking about life with Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, and wife Tina Weymouth in this candid interview.

Books

Isolation Resonates in Tomine's Ode to Loneliness

Tomine's talent in communicating the intimate, minute details of his life only serve to make them universal, even moreso in these times of COVID-19. The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist is his isolationist memoir.

Music

Noah Guthrie's "That's All" Innovates on His Americana Sound (premiere + interview)

Americana's Noah Guthrie debuts the bittersweet, nostalgic lyric video for his latest single, "That's All", and talks with PopMatters about how he creates the music that resonates with so many.

Music

Sylvie Simmons Celebrates "Sweet California" (premiere + interview)

Veteran music journalist Sylvie Simmons returns with Howe Gelb-produced sophomore LP, Blue on Blue. "Sweet California" celebrates the end of a prolonged convalescence following a devastating accident.

Music

Folk Pop's Treva Blomquist Stays "Strong" (premiere)

Pop hooks and positivity abound on new single from Nashville singer-songwriter Treva Blomquist. "This song is a call to listen to your heart."

Television

The Superficial Approach to Chicano and Pachuco Culture in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

The story of how structural inequalities have shaped Los Angeles can be found in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels but it needs to be in the forefront of season two.

Music

"I Don't Want This Sullied by These Foul-mouthed Youngsters": An Interview With Old 97's

Rhett Miller of Old 97's discusses longevity, grappling with a pandemic, and embracing silver linings. "Making a band work requires putting the group before one's self. Any relationship involves sublimation of ego."

Film

Seeds of Colonial Capitalism in Kelly Reichardt's 'First Cow'

In her excellent film, First Cow, Kelly Reichardt explores the effects of colonial land theft and capitalism through the medium of food.

Music

Tedo Stone Concocts Glammy Pop Earworms on 'Same Old Kid'

Tedo Stone's Same Old Kid finds him crafting catchy indie pop that's nostalgic without losing a sense of the present.

Music

Protomartyr's 'Ultimate Success Today' Succeeds in Reflecting Our Times

Post-punk's Protomartyr have honed their sound into something apocalyptic on their defiantly modernist Ultimate Success Today.

Film

'The Rental' Is an Airbnb Horror of Hipsters in Peril

In Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg's hipster horror flick The Rental, the looming threat surrounding a vacationing foursome feels less crucial than the lies they tell each other.

Music

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade Come 'RoundAgain'

Joshua Redman's 1994 quartet of young jazz lions reunites as contemporary masters on RoundAgain.

Music

The Chicks Boldly Reclaim Their Relevance on 'Gaslighter'

Gaslighter is bold and incendiary, finding the Chicks reclaiming their relevance. Thankfully, the Chicks reject silencing as Gaslighter reestablishes their penchant for vocalizing raw truths.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.