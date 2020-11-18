Tristan Perich's Drift Multiply is essential listening regardless of your tastes, the combination of violins and one-bit processors has never sounded so graceful.

Tristan Perich's 'Drift Multiply' Charts a New Course for the Fusion of Composition and Electronics

