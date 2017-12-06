Powered by RebelMouse
Reviews

When One's 'True Sex' Is Discovered in America

Sarah Boslaugh


The rich portraits Skidmore creates of these trans men can help illuminate not only their lives but also the lives of many other trans people who remain undiscovered and anonymous.

Transgender people have been in the news a lot recently, often in connection with activities that cisgender people take for granted, like using public restrooms, acquiring official identification, competing in sports, or serving in the military. Given the tone of some of the news coverage, you'd think transgender people were a brand-new phenomenon, perhaps a product of our so-called modern liberal society or some kind of made-up thing invented to shock the public on slow news days. Nothing could be further from the truth.


True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the Twentieth Century

Emily Skidmore

NYU Press

September 2017

Transgender people have existed for millennia and if many people today are not aware of that fact, there are two obvious explanations at hand. First, throughout history, most trans people hid their identity out of concern for their own safety and fear of public retaliation against themselves and their families. Second, lots of people are afraid of anything unfamiliar, particularly when it comes to sex, so that even when presented with clear evidence that gender identity is not quite as simple as they believe it to be, they resist understanding.

Chipping away at ignorance and bigotry is a long-term process, and every contribution to the effort is welcome. Emily Skidmore's True Sex: The Lives of Trans Men at the Turn of the Twentieth Century is an important addition to the literature on transgender history, offering a fresh approach to studying the subject and a wealth of new information that will help to broaden our understanding of sex and gender roles.

Skidmore, an Assistant Professor of History at Texas Tech University, looks at the lives of a number of trans men living in the United States in the decades before and after 1900—her research identified 65 such individuals, but she focuses on a smaller number of their stories so as to go to greater depth. Her primary sources are contemporary accounts of the "moment of discovery" for each of these trans men—primarily newspaper accounts from the time when each individual's "true sex" was revealed. Such narratives could get quite creative in explaining what seemed impossible to readers of the time. For example, in West Virginia in 1901, the apparently male Ellis Glenn was arrested and it was discovered that he was anatomically female. How did contemporary newspaper accounts explain this conundrum ? By suggesting that Ellis had a twin sister who switched places with him just before he was arrested. That explanation may sound silly today, but the attitudes that lay behind the belief that this was the most reasonable explanation why someone with female anatomy would present as a man may not be any sillier than a lot of beliefs about transgenderism held by people today.

Skidmore's research demonstrates that trans people do not exist in big cities alone. It's often easier to study an established community of individuals and before the digital resources she used to write this book were available, concentrating research in metro areas may have been the only practical way to study transgender people. However, a story based on urban populations alone is necessarily incomplete and her research demonstrates that trans men lived in rural areas and small towns all across the America, often blending in quite well with the cisgender population. This broadening of perspective is similar to that produced by Gary Gates' research on Census data, which contradicted the common belief that gay couples live only in urban areas (in fact, Gates found that most counties in the United States include at least one self-declared, cohabiting same-sex couple).

Once "discovered", the trans men documented in True Sex encountered a variety of reactions. George Green, a farmhand who settled with his wife in Ettrick, Virginia, was only revealed to have female anatomy when his body was being prepared for burial. Rather than condemning him, reports in local newspapers lauded him as an honest, hardworking individual and noted the grief felt by his widow after his death. In contrast, the story of Nicolai de Raylan, a Russian émigré whose female anatomy was also discovered only after his death, was covered in a sensationalistic manner, with much speculation about whether his choice to assume a false identity (in the judgment of the day) was related to espionage or criminal activity.

True Sex is of obvious interest to those working in gender studies and American history, but it will also interest those working in the digital humanities. Skidmore's methodology is based on digital resources, specifically access to multiple databases including digitized versions of newspapers from many small towns across the country. In the old days when such sources could only be accessed by scrolling through the microform of individual newspapers, one issue at a time, writing this book would have been like searching for the proverbial needle in a million haystacks. I'm sure researching True Sex was still a strenuous process but it would have been considerably more difficult without the digital resources available today.

True Sex does not claim to provide a comprehensive survey of trans life during those years—such a study would not be possible even today, given the lack of data about trans people—but a study of the lives of a number of specific individuals. The rich portraits Skidmore creates of these trans men, the circumstances in which they lived, the choices they made and the tradeoffs they accepted, can help illuminate not only their lives but also the lives of many other trans people who remain undiscovered and anonymous.


Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The Best Hip-Hop of 2017

The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". These are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene.

It's not a stretch to say that hip-hop is one of the fastest moving genres currently, if not the fastest. It never slows down, never stops reaching for the future, but also never forgets its journey. This year saw Atlanta rise to the top of the game with Migos flooding the market, Future dropping back-to-back number one albums, and Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz (to name a few) all dropping hit records. Although trap is still the name of the game, the underground is still experimenting, a boy band is trying to take over the West Coast, and legends return to remind the new class what greatness is by reinventing themselves. The hip-hop story is more exciting to follow than a lot of primetime TV as it changes and adapts, telling stories of so-called "minorities". In a genre that's so incredibly productive, these are the ten albums that we think tell the biggest stories of 2017's hip-hop scene. - Chris Thiessen


10. Young Thug: Beautiful Thugger Girls (300)

Not since the unimpeachable Black Portland has Young Thug been as vocally experimental as he is on this year's Beautiful Thugger Girls. He begins the album with a twang and ends it with a slurred whine, running the gamut of intonations heard on the radio and then some existing in the universe where only Young Thug songs are played for good measure. Slick production backs the self-examining ("I must've taught myself a million things") and lighthearted ("Give the password – psych!") alike, with neither giving a higher billing than the other. Even with its expected uniqueness, the creator of such avant-garde templates as "Florida Water" and "OMG" gives the album its most radical feature: it's his most tightly-focused yet. - Brian Duricy


9. Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy (Columbia)

Odd Future's Tyler, the Creator has had an interesting career. His previous efforts have been spotty, controversial, even offensive -- but always ambitious. Flower Boy finally sees that ambition come to true fruition…or flowering. From the beautiful piano coda on "Where This Flower Blooms" to the shrill Jaws/Psycho-esque intro on "Who Dat Boy", Tyler's production and arrangement chops are in peak form. In stark contrast to his past sarcasm and machismo is the raw emotion shared throughout this album. Tyler allows his loneliness, depression, and most notably, sexual orientation to be expressed so honestly on this album that it completely changes how one evaluates his entire back catalog of lyricism. Whether Flower Boy is viewed as a "coming out" album or just a bunch of expertly crafted bangers and ballads, it warrants multiple listens. - Chris Thiessen


8. Migos - Culture (Quality Control / 300)

In a year when Atlanta-based hip-hop rose to even greater national prominence, several artists released albums ranking among their best work – 2 Chainz's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Future's HNDRXX, Young Thug's Beautiful Thugger Girls, Playboi Carti's self-titled debut, Gucci Mane's Mr. Davis and so on. Migos' Culture is definitely, defiantly their most full-color, sophisticated album. They've taken their wordy, frenetic style of trap-rap and built it into larger-than-life anthems that wield their potent tools of trade –descriptive yet code-like language, a palette of sounds – like a blazing axeman on the biggest of rock stages. Front-loaded with some of the biggest hip-hop singles of the year, Culture gets hazier and deeper as it goes, even when the surface-level subject-matter concentrates on live-for-the-moment fatalism. – Dave Heaton


7. Open Mike Eagle - Brick Body Kids Still Daydream (Mello Music)

"I promise you, I will never fit in your descriptions" Open Mike Eagle says in his hook on "Brick Body Complex." OME is an atypical rapper making atypical music. More whimsical than aggressive, more clever than stylish, more high mids than low bass, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream is no exception. In fact, it's one of the more laid back and introspective album's he's ever made. But the themes on the album are firmly within the overarching narrative of hip hop. Brick Body Kids is about the Robert Taylor housing projects in Chicago and the times that Mike spent there with his aunt and cousins. It's about the hard facades people often wear, about the systems of power in America and especially in cities like Chicago, and about coming to terms with loss and devastation that turns one's world upside down. Open Mike Eagle delivers heartfelt, humorous, and thought-provoking weirdo rap that continues to defy description. - Dan Kok



6. Jay-Z - 4:44 (Roc Nation)

A dozen or so albums into his career, with multiple retirements and comebacks along the way, Jay-Z came through in 2017 with the type of album it would have been hard to predict from him at this point. As much as he's built his career around his own mythology, especially the story of his pre-music years, he's been a generally cagey figure – not wearing his heart on his sleeve. 4:44 is an overt attempt to deviate from that and challenge himself, opening with the self-eviscerating "Kill Jay Z" and on other tracks responding to specific allegations and stories about him. Produced nearly entirely by No I.D. (an artistically rewarding approach, as demonstrated on Vince Staples' Summertime '06 and Common's The Dreamer/The Believer and Nobody's Smiling), the album utilizes a sample-heavy, classic soul-based sound that heightens the feeling of vulnerability and emotional depth, and accentuates the extent to which Jay-Z's more introspective raps reflect on community concerns, not just on his own persona. – Dave Heaton

Music

Nothing But a Good Time: An Interview with Oneohtrix Point Never

Paul Carr
Photo: Warp Records

As a genre-bending electronic artist, Oneohtrix Point Never has never had a challenge quite like a film score before, and for Good Time, he gives it his all, pulling out every trick in his sleeve (and an Iggy Pop collaboration) to land the emotions perfectly.

At it's core, the film Good Time is about one thing: brothers.

Underpinning everything is the relationship between the central protagonists Connie (played by Robert Pattinson) and Nick (played by co-director Ben Safdie) as they both find themselves lost without the reassuring ballast of their sibling. After a botched robbery, and a frenetic run from the police, Nick is arrested, leaving his brother to find the bail money to get him out. What follows are Connie's increasingly frantic attempts to get the money to do what he has always done in his own, often delusional way -- look out for his brother.

Music

Belle & Sebastian: How to Solve Our Human Problems Part 1 EP

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

Belle & Sebastian may be 20 years older, but the band still feels young. That's the problem of being human. There's not a person over 40 that doesn't feel 20.

When Belle & Sebastian were just starting out, they released three EPs, Dog on Wheels, Lazy Line Painter Jane and 3.. 6.. 9 Seconds of Light, over a six-month period that earned them much critical and popular acclaim. These EPs cemented the group's reputation as the premier twee indie band. The music was charming: effusively soft, self-reflective and fun. The lyrics celebrated innocence lost and found and lost again combined with chamber pop instrumentation that suggested the inherent value of formal feelings. The songs resembled extended sighs during a crass commercial era of Spice Girls, R Kelly, and boy band manufactured naïveté.

8
Film

‘The Post’ Is an Exhilarating Love Letter to Journalistic Integrity

J.R. Kinnard
Tom Hanks, Philip Casnoff, David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, and Jessie Mueller in The Post (2017) (IMDB)

Spielberg's inspired rabblerousing may be preaching to the choir, but it's a damn good sermon.

One could argue that Steven Spielberg has now made three movies about dinosaurs. The iconic Jurassic Park and its less-than-stellar sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, saw extinct beasts recklessly brought back to life against all logic and good judgement. If only we could find some DNA fragments to resurrect the now-extinct newspaper industry so breathlessly captured in Spielberg's new ensemble drama, The Post.

8
