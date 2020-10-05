Books

Is Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Ironic?

Roger Kreuz
 PopMatters Staff
05 Oct 2020
Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

Just hours before tweeting that he was COVID positive, Trump recorded a speech wherein he opined that "The end of the pandemic is in sight."

Irony and Sarcasm
Roger Kreuz

MIT Press

February 2020

Other

When the world learned that President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 in the early hours of Friday morning, his supporters reacted with dismay. The reactions of his opponents, however, were more complicated. It seemed wrong to wish this plague upon anyone. But when it personally affected the man who many hold responsible for the severity of the epidemic in the US, it was hard for some not to have mixed emotions.

A few news outlets, such as USA Today and National Public Radio, mentioned the word Schadenfreude in their initial coverage of Trump's diagnosis. This borrowing from German refers to taking secret and perhaps guilty pleasure in someone else's misfortune. And in the hours after the news broke, Merriam-Webster reported a 30,500 percent increase in lookups for that word on their dictionary website.

But was Trump's diagnosis ironic? The applicability of this term is complicated because the concept of irony is complex and can refer to many different things. In my book on irony and sarcasm, I describe eight different ways in which the word has been used throughout history. Trump's COVID positive status—after months of downplaying the severity and lethality of the pandemic, his stated belief that it would just disappear, as if by magic, and his refusal to wear a mask—seems to qualify as examples of both situational and historical irony.

Situational irony is a term applied to outcomes that are the opposite of what was wanted or expected. But it goes beyond that. The Oxford English Dictionary defines it as "An outcome cruelly, humorously, or strangely at odds with assumptions or expectations." When your house burns down, it's tragic. But when a fire station burns down, it's ironic. When you or I cancel an event due to unforeseen circumstances, that's life. But when a psychic cancels his performance for the same reason, that's ironic. Another term used to describe such a comeuppance is poetic justice.

But an even better fit for Trump's diagnosis may be historical irony. This term is used to describe cases in which someone has made a statement or prediction that is manifestly incorrect in hindsight. The time between such declarations and their unintended consequences, however, can vary.

On April 25, 1973, President Richard Nixon told his Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman "I always wondered about that taping equipment, but I'm damn glad we have it, aren't you?" Haldeman voiced his agreement. At the time, neither man would have described Nixon's remark as ironic. Three months after their conversation, however, the existence of the White House's secret taping system would be revealed by Alexander Butterfield to the Watergate investigators. This would initiate a series of events that led to Nixon's resignation in August 1974.

In other cases, the karmic payback is almost immediate. During the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House in May 1864, Union general John Sedgwick admonished his troops who were seeking cover from enemy fire. His last words are said to have been "They couldn't hit an elephant at this distance." Moments later, he was mortally wounded by a Confederate sharpshooter's bullet.

In other cases, a remark is perceived as ironic because the person making the ultimately failed prediction has great expertise in a particular domain. In 1977, Ken Olsen famously opined, during a speech to a meeting of the World Future Society in Boston, "There is no reason for any individual to have a computer in his home."

But Olsen lacked the vision to see the place for microcomputers in people's lives. Time would declare the personal computer to be the "machine of the year" in 1982, five years after Olsen's remarks. He would be forced to retire from DEC in 1992. And the company he had helped found would be sold in 1998 to Compaq—the largest manufacturer of personal computers for the home. When he passed away in 2011, his failed prediction was given prominent play in his obituaries.

Just hours before tweeting that he was COVID positive, Trump had recorded a speech for the annual Al Smith Dinner for Catholic charities. In those remarks, he opined that "The end of the pandemic is in sight." As a result of such statements, a perception of irony with regard to his diagnosis seems particularly strong.

The coronavirus pandemic has sickened and killed many who justly feared it, as well as many who downplayed its lethality. The President's diagnosis is regrettable, but it is his words and actions that have made his health status ironic.

* * *

Roger Kreuz is Associate Dean and Director of Graduate Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Psychology at the University of Memphis. He is the coauthor (with Richard Roberts) of Becoming Fluent: How Cognitive Science Can Help Adults Learn a Foreign Language, Getting Through: The Pleasures and Perils of Cross-Cultural Communication, and Changing Minds: How Aging Affects Language and How Language Affects Aging (all published by the MIT Press). His latest book, Irony and Sarcasm (a biography of two troublesome words), published February 2020.

Related Articles Around the Web
situational irony historical irony covid-19 pandemic roger kreuz irony sarcasm books trump

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

The Budos Band Prove They Are Not 'Long in the Tooth'

The Budos Band are more ferociously funky than ever with their 15th-anniversary album, Long in the Tooth.

Books

Is Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Ironic?

Just hours before tweeting that he was COVID positive, Trump recorded a speech wherein he opined that "The end of the pandemic is in sight."

Roger Kreuz
Music

Mastodon's 'Medium Rarities' Could've Used More Substance

Medium Rarities is the kind of album that will appeal mostly to longtime Mastodon fans.

Music

Post-rock's Coastlands Meditate on Loss, Growth, Change on 'Death' (album stream)

Guitarist Jason Sissoyev speaks about Coastlands' emotionally-charged new LP, a meditation that is heavy in more ways that one. "It pummels you, then there's this release and then it keeps going," he says.

Music

John Lennon's Minimalist Journey to Independence

How an audacious, daring record from disgruntled ex-Beatle John Lennon became a major musical landmark.

Jacob Adams
Film

The Poetry of Murder in Jean Renoir's 'Toni'

Renoir's Toni is a grim piece of work saturated in summer sunshine and tree-speckled shadows.

Music

Peals Create Soundscapes Both Ambient and Edgy on 'Honey'

Peals' Honey, originally released in 2016, has found a new home on a different label, and an opportunity for reexamination.

Music

Public Enemy Ask 'What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?'

Unlikely purveyors of comfort music, Public Enemy offer a balm for an ominous future on What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?.

Music

Brent Cobb Says to 'Keep 'Em on They Toes'

Brent Cobb's Keep 'Em on They Toes brings people together by reminding us of our unique individuality, and the things that bind us together are all part of the same gestalt.

Music

The Degeneration of the Voice in Radiohead's 'Kid A'

For being one of the defining albums of its time, Radiohead's Kid A certainly doesn't have much to "say". The band's thoughts on losing one's voice in an increasingly individualistic society suddenly takes on a much greater potency.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Tolouse Low Trax's 'Jumping Dead Leafs' Is Coated in Dank Grooves

Detlef Weinrich's latest release as Tolouse Low Trax, Jumping Dead Leafs, is covered in such infectious, dank, thudding grooves that force the body to deal with them.

Music

David Poe Releases Smart, Sophisticated "Gun for a Mouth" (premiere)

David Poe's "Gun for a Mouth" works in a fine tradition of smart, hook-driven American songwriting that lands between Matthew Sweet and Kevin Gilbert.

Music

Jónsi Amps Up Experimentation on First Solo LP in 10 Years

Shiver is Jónsi but not as we know him. The Sigur Rós frontman teams with avant-garde electronic producer A. G. Cook to create a new sound and direction in the veteran experimentalist's career.

Music

Radiohead's 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac' Separated at Birth

Radiohead recorded them at the same time, and the songs came from the same creative place. They even share a song between them. So why is Amnesiac dwarfed by the shadow of Kid A?

Music

Between the Grooves of Radiohead's 'Kid A'

Radiohead's Kid A turns 20 today. Ten writers tackle each track (yes, even the bonus blip at the end), and we soon discover how, truly, everything is in its right place.

By the Book

Jack Halberstam's 'Wild Things: The Disorder of Desire' (excerpt)

Enjoy this excerpt of Wild Things: The Disorder of Desire, wherein Jack Halberstam offers an alternative history of sexuality by tracing the ways in which wildness has been associated with queerness and queer bodies throughout the 20th century.

Jack Halberstam
Music

Sotto Voce's 'Your Husband, the Governor' Is Beautifully Twisted DIY Indie Folk-rock

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Gabos releases another odd, gorgeous home studio recording under the moniker Sotto Voce.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.