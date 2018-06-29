Tyson Kelly Provides Some Shade From the Blazing Summer Sun on "Girl You're So Money" (premiere)
Tyson Kelly cultures his own musical style that melds hazy, contemporary pop with a '60s rock edge on "Girl You're So Money".
LA singer-songwriter, Tyson Kelly releases the brilliantly titled "Girl You're So Money", the first cut from his new five-track EP No Signal. After cutting his teeth with previous band King Washington and touring as John Lennon in shows such as Fab Four, Classical Mystery Tour and Let It Be, Kelly has cultured his own musical style that melds hazy, contemporary pop with a 1960s rock edge.
"Girl You're So Money" is the perfect primer for anyone discovering Kelly for the first time. It's a trippy slice of 1960s pop-influenced psychedelia with soothing synths that warmly flow from the speakers and a lazily rolling bassline that provides a little shade from the mid-summer, sun. Kelly's easy going almost nonchalant vocals sit on top of the smooth, shimmering melodies like a pair of well-fitted, expensive sunglasses.
Despite the title, over time,"Girl You're So Money" reveals itself to be more than just about simple physical attraction, as Tyson elaborates.
"The song is a simple message of waiting and restarting to save the love. In this case, I had fallen so hard in a very short amount of time, and we rushed into it. Moved in together after three months and then it caught up with us. This was the song I wrote for to let her know I had every intention of reviving what was beginning to rot. "The BGV's in the chorus say "we're gonna find it again"... But alas, to no avail."
Coated in cool summer vibes, "Girl You're So Money" is the perfect song to kick back to as the sun blazes outside.