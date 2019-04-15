Uh Provide First Taste of New EP with "Seasick in Salts" (premiere)
Uh's "Seasick in Salts" is a spaced out, dubby electronic rollercoaster ride that gradually inches to the top before hurtling around the bends.
Indie electronic duo Uh, made up of siblings Dominic and Fionnuala Kennedy, release the first taste from their new EP, and first for new home PRAH Recordings, "Seasick in Salts". The track is a spaced out, dubby electronic rollercoaster ride that gradually inches to the top before hurtling around the bends. It quickly becomes obvious why sophisticated electro-indie rockers Teleman have chosen them as their support for their forthcoming UK tour.
Opening with reverberating, subterranean synths that could have been recorded in an abandoned mine, the duo slowly feed the track with subtle electronic flourishes. Joined by rivulets of gleaming sound, layers of percussion and Fionnuala Kennedy's soft voice with her almost mystical, oblique lyrics and floating melodies that hang in the air. Over its eight-minute running time, beats mutate and synths pulse as the pace quickens, eventually building to a crescendo of malfunctioning bleeps and squelchy synths. It ends with euphoric, dream like washes of sound before collapsing in on itself as if having expended all of its energy.
With danceable rhythms, experimental production touches and euphoric vocals that lodge in the brain like half remembered conversations, "Seasick in Salts" takes you on a riveting sonic journey.