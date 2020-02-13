Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Unconditional Arms Fuse Post-Punk and Post-Rock on "You're Just As Desperate" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
13 Feb 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Earshot Media

Featuring members of Wavves and the American Scene, Oakland's Unconditional Arms deliver an inspired instrumental that bodes well for a bright musical future.

Oakland post-punk outfit Unconditional Arms release their new single, "You're Just As Desperate", tomorrow via Sell the Heart Records, the imprint which will also unleash the group's album Formation on 2 April. The band is comprised of Jeff Wright (The American Scene, Compltr), Ross Traver (Wavves), Randy Staat, Corey Reily (formerly of Prawn) and Max Senna.

Finding the sweet spot between post-punk and post-rock, the group offers a wonderfully succinct and propulsive composition with "You're Just As Desperate." Sometimes words cannot express the emotions running through the music and that's decidedly the case here: Thunderous drums, chill-inducing guitars and the listener's imagination have to do it alone. Luckily, the track is plenty inspiring and repeated listens prove a must.

Upcoming Shows

FEB 27 Elbo Room Jack London- Oakland, CA

FEB 28 The Orchard House- Santa Rosa, CA

Related Articles Around the Web
post-punk post-rock instrumental rock premiere unconditional arms
Music
Music

The 10 Best Sappy Love Songs of the 1970s

Just in time for Valentine's Day... If you were a child of the 1970s, you no doubt grew up hearing these tunes on your parents' eight-track player and car radio. The songs on this list are sappy, high-drama love ballads -- and for that they're being celebrated.

Books
Books

For All Governments: Gendry-Kim's Graphic Novel, 'Grass'

The powerful graphic novel Grass documents the atrocities against WWII "comfort women" through the recollections of a survivor. This is an incredibly powerful and urgent work that, frankly, should be read by the governments of all nations that must face, admit to, and begin real reparations for their country's atrocities.

Film
Recent
Music

The 10 Best Sappy Love Songs of the 1970s

Just in time for Valentine's Day... If you were a child of the 1970s, you no doubt grew up hearing these tunes on your parents' eight-track player and car radio. The songs on this list are sappy, high-drama love ballads -- and for that they're being celebrated.

Books

For All Governments: Gendry-Kim's Graphic Novel, 'Grass'

The powerful graphic novel Grass documents the atrocities against WWII "comfort women" through the recollections of a survivor. This is an incredibly powerful and urgent work that, frankly, should be read by the governments of all nations that must face, admit to, and begin real reparations for their country's atrocities.

Reviews
Features
PM Picks
Pop Ten

© 1999-2020 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.