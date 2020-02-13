Unconditional Arms Fuse Post-Punk and Post-Rock on "You're Just As Desperate" (premiere)
Featuring members of Wavves and the American Scene, Oakland's Unconditional Arms deliver an inspired instrumental that bodes well for a bright musical future.
Oakland post-punk outfit Unconditional Arms release their new single, "You're Just As Desperate", tomorrow via Sell the Heart Records, the imprint which will also unleash the group's album Formation on 2 April. The band is comprised of Jeff Wright (The American Scene, Compltr), Ross Traver (Wavves), Randy Staat, Corey Reily (formerly of Prawn) and Max Senna.
Finding the sweet spot between post-punk and post-rock, the group offers a wonderfully succinct and propulsive composition with "You're Just As Desperate." Sometimes words cannot express the emotions running through the music and that's decidedly the case here: Thunderous drums, chill-inducing guitars and the listener's imagination have to do it alone. Luckily, the track is plenty inspiring and repeated listens prove a must.
Upcoming Shows
FEB 27 Elbo Room Jack London- Oakland, CA
FEB 28 The Orchard House- Santa Rosa, CA