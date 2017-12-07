Powered by RebelMouse
John Hodgman's 'Vacationland' Is Worth the Trip

Chris Ingalls
2h

Hodgman makes no secret that the relatively inconsequential, real-life stories of an artistically and financially successful white middle-aged man are hardly what the world needs right now. But his humor sure helps in these times.

Non-fiction books by contemporary actor/writer/comedian types have been all the rage for the past several years. Tina Fey, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Nick Offerman and Rainn Wilson are just a few of the celebrity humorists who've translated their unique comedic gifts into bestsellers. For his part, John Hodgman has already written a handful of books such as The Areas of My Expertise and More Information Than You Require that have focused mostly on "fake facts" (the satirical bent of which was no doubt inspired by his earlier gig as a contributing writer on The Daily Show).

Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches

John Hodgman

(Viking)

October 2017

Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches is Hodgman's first crack at something resembling a memoir, and it's a refreshing change of pace. Hodgman is a gifted – and very funny – storyteller, and the stories that make up Vacationland are focused primarily on his vacation homes in bucolic Western Massachusetts and Maine, the latter state possessing the motto that makes up the book's title. Predictably, Hodgman has a lot of fun needling the state of Maine for its somewhat oddly incongruous subtitle. "This is either a cruel joke, or maybe simply an error," Hodgman writes. "It may be that Maine is called Vacationland because when Maine was invented, we didn't really know what a 'vacation' was yet."

Hodgman, who was born and raised in the Boston suburb of Brookline and currently lives in Brooklyn, makes no secret in the book that the relatively inconsequential, real-life stories of an artistically and financially successful white middle-aged man are hardly what the world needs right now. When a public appearance of Hodgman's was back-announced with "Ladies and gentlemen, the white privilege comedy of John Hodgman!" he called it "a painful but fair assessment". What Hodgman excels at in Vacationland is the ability to tell a good story that doesn't purport to be a sober life lesson, adding a healthy dollop of self-deprecation to nearly every anecdote.

Stories of ill-advised home improvement projects, character-building trips to town dumps, and father/daughter visits to Brooklyn cemeteries (yes, really) greatly outweigh the minute-yet-strangely-fascinating brushes with fame that someone in Hodgman's position obviously encounters from time to time. When he tells the occasional story of a somewhat-famous artist living nearby, it's usually from the point of view of a fan who quietly geeks out at being in the same room as these artistic giants, whether it's consuming edible marijuana while stacking river rocks with cult musician and neighbor Jonathan Coulton or enjoying a home cooked meal with Pixies singer/songwriter Black Francis. The point of the stories is not the fame and notoriety that Hodgman enjoys, but rather the somewhat "normal" life he's able to eke out despite being occasionally recognized as the PC in the "Mac vs. PC" commercials. It's a position he feels lucky to enjoy. "Money cannot buy happiness," he writes, "but it buys the conditions for happiness: time, occasional freedom from constant worry, a moment of breath to plan for the future, and the ability to be generous."

Near the end of Vacationland, the "title chapter" provides an unusual yet welcome contrast to the book's offbeat humor. Recalling the final months of his mother's life before she succumbed to lung cancer in 2000, Hodgman writes lovingly and eloquently about he and his father taking care of his mother, eating meals around her bed, hosting small groups of visitors, all the while taking stock of his own life. "When I kissed her head and smelled her scalp one more time, near the end of spring and the beginning of summer" he writes, "she was delusional. She comforted me. 'Thank you for visiting me,' she said. 'Lie down. Get some rest. This is your vacation.'" It's moments like these -- forcing a middle-aged man into not only accepting whatever pitfalls and sadness befalls him, but compelling him move on, enjoy life, and keep finding the humor in the everyday details -- that give Vacationland its eloquent power,

Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Music

The Best Pop Albums of 2017

In a year when your favorite long-dormant musical act finally released new material after a multi-year hiatus, only a precious few releases -- from voices old and new -- were truly able to capture the pop culture zeitgeist. These are those albums.

What is pop music in the year 2017? Honestly, even pop music itself was unsure how to answer that question.

Music

Freedom As the World Falls: An Interview with ROPE SECT

PopMatters delves into the psyche of one of underground music's most fascinating new bands—ROPE SECT.

"How terrible this darkness was, how bewildering, and yet mysteriously beautiful." – Stefan Zweig

This year marked the emergence of a clandestine German act known as ROPE SECT. PopMatters has been bewitched by their music all year long—a catchy, lively, yet atmospherically portentous sound that will appeal to fans of metal, rock, post-punk, goth, and darkwave alike. So much so that we had to contact the band, whose members wish to remain anonymous, to find out more about what's going on behind their mortuary drape.

Film

Paul Thomas Anderson Tailors a Masterpiece in ‘Phantom Thread’

J.R. Kinnard
Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps in Phantom Thread (2017) (IMDB)

Not a single frame of Anderson's latest drama fails to mesmerize with romance, suspense, and interpersonal politics coalescing into something wholly unforgettable.

There are so many delicate, intertwining threads connecting the latest drama from auteur filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson that pulling just one might cause the entire structure to unravel. Compared to Anderson's more audacious masterpieces -- Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), and There Will Be Blood (2007) -- Phantom Thread is a low key affair; a deliberate approach that will likely prevent it from becoming an immediate classic. Given time and reflection, however, this fragile beauty will prove itself powerful and enduring.

Comics

The Pressing Pitfalls of Powerful Minds: 'Astonishing X-men #6'

Another psychic battle between Charles Xavier and Shadowking finds a way to be one for the ages.

While death tends to be a revolving door with well-oiled gears in comics, there are many ways in which characters cheat it. Some are more compelling than others. By and large, clones and time travel are overused cheat codes. They essentially circumvent the agency of a character and all those around them by forcing that character into a situation. It's akin to Photoshopping wherein the contrivances can be cropped, but not removed entirely.

