Velveteen Pink Gets Trippy with New Video for "Black Heart" (premiere)
"Black Heart" follows a flurry of pre-release singles for Velveteen Pink's self-titled album. Taking an initially more direct approach than the slippery funk of singles "Coldest Touch" or "Walk By Me", "Black Heart" bursts through the door with heavily processed vocals and an aggressive, percussion-led arrangement that culminates in a solo that sounds like the circuits on the P-Funk Mothership are overloading. The video, directed by Greg O'Connell, treads the line between expanded consciousness and nightmare fuel that perfectly matches the tension of the song's lyrics. The Athens, GA band's self-titled album will come out on 14 February, marked by a release day show at the Georgia Theatre.