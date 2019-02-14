Victor Krummenacher Salutes "The Prettiest Train" (premiere)
Camper Van Beethoven's Victor Krummenacher issues a great song about the need for escape and the beauty of those big engines. His new album, Blue Pacific, arrives March 1st.
"The Prettiest Train" is the latest track culled from Victor Krummenacher's (Camper Van Beethoven) Blue Pacific, which arrives March 1 on two-LP vinyl on three sides (limited to 200 copies), CD, digital and streaming formats via Veritas Recordings.
It's an appropriately raucous but tuneful number from the veteran musician and a loving tribute to the tradition of American train songs. Krummenacher's impeccable sense of musical and lyrical tension shine throughout on blazing song of escape that feels like complete victory when the final notes ring out.
Krummenacher says, "One part traditional song fused with some very old lyrics I'd had sitting around since about 1990. Somehow or another, it all merged together in a really powerful way. The second section is very much autobiographical, I used to go watch trains as a kid, after my parents got divorced, and it was an escape valve for me. The song is also about escaping, trying to find a way out of a life that isn't working. Defiantly saying fuck it, I'm out. All the New Orleans references in the recording basically allude to the fact that my ex was from New Orleans. And yes, it's a fucking crazy town."
VICTOR KRUMMENACHER & HIS FLYING CIRCUS 2019 TOUR DATES
March 1 - Armando's - Martinez, CA (Victor's Blue Pacific Record Release Show)
March 16 - Studio (AKA Lo-Fi Studios) - Redlands, CA
March 17 - Backyard Show - Eagle Rock, CA
April 12 - The Ivy Room - Albany, CA
MONKS OF DOOM w/ VICTOR KRUMMENACHER & HIS FLYING CIRCUS 2019 TOUR DATES
April 26 - The Jinx - Savannah, GA
April 27 - 529 - Atlanta GA
April 28 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC
April 29 - Supper Club - Nashville, TN
April 30 - Blueberry Hill - St. Louis MO
May 1 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL
May 2 - Ruby - Madison, WI
May 3 - TBA - Minneapolis, MN