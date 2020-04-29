Powered by RebelMouse
Music

British Punk Rockers the Violent Hearts Find Salvation on "Porcelain World" (premiere)

Paul Carr
29 Apr 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

"Porcelain World" sees the Violent Hearts distilling their classic punk influences to stunning effect.

Born from the smoldering embers of British punks Sharks, the Violent Hearts are releasing a video for the driving, punk rocker "Porcelain World". Comprised of former Sharks frontman James Mattock, bassist Carl Murrihy, and joined by the Computers sticksman Aidan Sinclair, the trio are readying the release of their forthcoming debut album, Everything and Nothing.

Distilling the untempered urgency of the Clash and sprinkling in a little of the Jam's pop sense and the Buzzcocks ear for a vocal hook, "Porcelain World" wears its classic punk roots proudly like worn patches on a battered leather jacket. Lyrically, Mattock details his experience of being cut adrift in a foreign land, a period with distinct parallels to the world in which we find ourselves today,

"I wrote this song at a time when I was in a very similar situation to the one most of us are in now. A few years ago I found myself struggling to live in another country. I was cut off from technology and the outside world, with no money and nowhere to go. This went on for months and in that time I wrote the bulk of our album. This song's a metaphor for a world stood still. Listening to it today, it conveys a strange new meaning."

Channeling that uncertainty he quickly steers the song to a rabble-rousing chorus. A chorus that deserves to be roared back to them by a sweaty crowd, pogoing themselves to near exhaustion. With "Porcelain World", the Violent Hearts have found rock 'n' roll redemption after years of missed opportunities, disappointments, and artistic burnout. It's a dynamic rocker from a band with an innate hunger to rock the hearts and souls of as many people as humanly possible.

Related Articles Around the Web
punk rock pop punk premiere the violent hearts
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: Søren Lorensen

On Lake Constance, composer Davide Rossi and Matt Hales (better known as the voice behind Aqualung) have pooled their respective talents to craft highly evocative, sophisticated soundscapes from swathes of cool, digital textures and towering layers of majestic strings.

Music

The 10 Best Punk Albums of 2010

Punk rock gives voice to the hardest of times. As punk is a wide-ranging umbrella genre saturated with numerous subcultures, styles, aesthetics, and attitudes, making a list is more like trying to super-glue together a ripped and torn fanzine. But try, we must.

Music

Brendan James Focuses on What We Have "In Common" (premiere)

Pop's Brendan James is prepping a new album, but paused to release this new single with a message of hope and reconciliation.

Music

Hip-Hop/Metal Duo C Trip A Dip into "Thought Streams" (premiere)

The first ever hip-hop/metal crossover from Translation Loss is an exciting joint venture that seamlessly melds two seemingly disparate genres.

Film

Parasites: Montesquieu on the End of Civic Virtue in a Republic

Bong Joon-ho's scathing Parasite reflects Montesquieu's critique that the decline of civic virtue causes great social inequality, which then incurs greed, envy, and violence.

Books

Jeff Buckley's Voice Returns

Jeff Buckley's journals, photographs, and memorabilia of the late singer are compiled by his mother, Mary Guibert, and Rolling Stone's David Browne in Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice.

Music

Orion Sun's Debut 'Hold Space for Me' Showcases Her Intimate Voice

Hold Space for Me, the debut album from Orion Sun, is an accomplished blend of soul and R&B, with a little hip-hop thrown in as well.

Music

Half Waif's 'The Caretaker' Is a Small Art Pop Treasure

Half Waif's second album, The Caretaker, takes a microscope and a scalpel to the mysteries and wonders of the quotidian, to great effect.

Music

Shelby Lynne Makes a Clear Statement on 'Shelby Lynne'

Shelby Lynne carves out just one aspect of its creator's versatility. At times, it can feel a little thin, but Lynne's personality and vocal skills carry it through.

Books

Mieko Kawakami's 'Breasts and Eggs' Is a Feminist Masterpiece

Fearless in its demand for accountability, transcendent in its honesty, Mieko Kawakami's Breasts and Eggs breathes life into feminist literature and throws down a gauntlet for other writers to aspire toward.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.