Music

Vistas' 'Everything Changes in the End' Is Catchy and Fun Guitar Rock

Chris Conaton
28 Jul 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Grandstand Media

Vistas' debut album, Everything Changes in the End, is a chunk of bright rock music that mainly pulls influences from power-pop and indie rock.

Everything Changes in the End
Vistas

Retrospect

29 May 2020

Vistas are a trio hailing from Edinburgh, Scotland, consisting of vocalist Prentice Robertson, guitarist Dylan Rush, and bassist Jamie Law. It's always interesting when a band is missing a key instrument or two in their roster lineup. Their debut album, Everything Changes in the End, is a chunk of bright rock music that mainly pulls influences from power-pop and indie rock. The album includes drums and at least a little bit of synth on nearly every track. There is clearly a story there, but for now, in the era of digital releases where liner notes are sometimes hard to come by, Vistas is a trio without an official drummer or keyboardist.

The album begins with a 40-second "Intro" that's just a slow fade-up into the title track "Everything Changes in the End." This song has a simple but strong bassline and steady drumming. Robertson's vocals are energetic, while the guitar and synths chime and shimmer in the background. The song isn't groundbreaking and it isn't an instant earworm, but it's upbeat and enjoyable. This trend continues into the next song, "Teenage Blues", which starts with loud vocals and quiet instruments until exploding into the pre-chorus after 30 seconds and then into the real chorus directly after. There are driving drums and "You ooo" backing vocals in the chorus, and it's equally upbeat and enjoyable.

That is essentially the formula Vistas follows throughout the record. Sometimes their influences are more specific. "15 Years" uses the same fuzzed-out, ringing guitar and backbeat-heavy drums as the Strokes' "Last Nite", which itself took the sound from Tom Petty's "American Girl." It's a rock-solid base for a song, but more than a little familiar. The boisterous, wordless gang vocals and hard-charging, noisy chorus of "The Love You Give" recalls a poppier version of fellow Scots Dananananaykroyd.

At times the band does change things up slightly. "Sucker" slows down the tempo a bit, which allows the refrain to be drawn out for maximum impact. It also features a break with repeated "Hey! Hey!" shouts and even a brief guitar solo. "Tigerblood", on the other hand, starts at full blast, featuring a prominent theremin-like synth line. Then everything but the drums drops out while the vocals drop in for the first verse, and guitars and synths come back gradually. Once the song hits the chorus, it has a distinctive sound because the synth doubles the vocals. It's an interesting track because it's maybe the hardest-rocking song on an album full of big rock songs but also the most synth-heavy. Synth-rock is a good sound for the band.

Vistas take other minor steps to keep every song from sounding like a virtual clone. "Shout" has a disco hi-hat beat that gives it more of a dance groove, although the shouted gang vocals keep it right in the band's wheelhouse. "Summer" uses long, decaying guitar notes and big beat drums to go in a poppy, U2-lite direction. Album closer "November" takes its time, building slowly from a quiet beginning of just vocals and muted guitar to a full band song. Even when the bass and drums first come in, their playing is limited for an entire verse. It isn't until after the second chorus, around the 2:30 mark, that the song really opens up. Musically, it's one of the more interesting songs on the album, but melodically it lacks a bit. That is particularly noticeable after the guitar solo that anchors the full band section. From here, the song essentially finishes with a two-minute outro jam that isn't all that compelling.

Everything Changes in the End is an entertaining album. The band knows their way around big pop hooks and catchy guitar lines. Because of this, the album doesn't get boring even when the songs start to run together a bit. There's a solid musical foundation here, but it feels like Vistas needs a bit more seasoning as songwriters and players. Right now, they are doing a solid version of pretty typical indie rock with some power-pop thrown in, and that is right up my alley as a listener. But other than "Tigerblood", with its wacky, distinctive synth sound, most of these songs don't quite have the stickiness to make them memorable once the album is over.

Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock alternative rock power pop retrospect records music review vistas
6
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

A Look Back at the Troubled Sessions for James Booker's Final Album, 'Classified'

Producer Scott Billington remembers capturing New Orleans piano legend James Booker's final, troubled days as a performer."One night he might wander around the club, staring at the ceiling, or he might get up and imitate Woody Woodpecker."

Music

20 Timeless Songs of Summer

Whether you're at the beach, hanging out in the park, or stuck in a tiny flat, these 20 timeless summer classics are sure to make the summer sun shine a little bit brighter.

Books

Tomine's Anti-Memoir, 'The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist'

There's something perversely entertaining for a memoir about the career of its successful author to stay so relentlessly focused on failures as Tomine.

Music

Lori McKenna Is 'The Balladeer' We Need Right Now

The Balladeer will only help cement Lori McKenna's reputation as one of America's finest musical artists. These 10 songs will bring a tear to your eye and remain stuck in your brain.

Film

Luchino Visconti's L'Innocente Lushly Escalates Emotional Intensity and Moral Quagmire

The wealthy, spoiled, entitled, monstrously egotistical male protagonist in Visconti's L'Innocente spends his time in various states of suffering, often sweating profusely and sometimes with eyes puffy and tear-stained.

Music

Fontaines D.C. Discuss New Album 'A Hero's Death' and Art in a Pandemic

Fontaines D.C. guitarist Conor Curley speaks with PopMatters about their influences and the flatness around promoting their new album, A Hero's Death.

Music

Flo Milli Bottles Pure "Bad Bitch" Energy on 'Ho, Why Is You Here?'

The idea that a female rap project is a failure for being one-note -- especially when that note is confident and sexy -- ruins what a project like Flo Milli's Ho, Why Is You Here? has to offer: fun in its purest form.

Music

Admas' 'Sons of Ethiopia' Is the Product of Exile and 'Relocation'

A reissue of Sons of Ethiopia brings exile and the synth-heavy jazz of Washington, DC-based group Admas back into the spotlight.

Music

Vistas' 'Everything Changes in the End' Is Catchy and Fun Guitar Rock

Vistas' debut album, Everything Changes in the End, is a chunk of bright rock music that mainly pulls influences from power-pop and indie rock.

Music

Bonnie Whitmore Searches For Perspective With "Right/Wrong" (premiere + interview)

Bonnie Whitmore shares her latest single "Right/Wrong" ahead of upcoming LP, Last Will and Testament, which is a powerful and thought-provoking follow-up to her 2016 release.

Music

Gasoline Lollipops Encourage Us to "Get Up" (premiere)

A call to action with an insistent beat, "Get Up" crystalizes the themes heard on Gasoline Lollipops' upcoming album, All the Misery Money Can Buy.

Film

Drag Me to Hell's Fat Girl Problem

Inside every Thin Girl is a Fat Girl waiting to be damned. Sam Raimi's 2009 Drag Me to Hell damns Alison Lohmans "stealth fat girl" to this day.

Music

Electropop's Baths Discusses His New Confessional Rarities Compilation

The ever-prolific Will Wiesenfeld of Baths and Geotic fame has built a career over his abstract electropop oddities, and he returns with another rarities comp that plays more like a confessional new full-length.

Music

Samantha Crain Overcomes Through 'A Small Death'

On A Small Death, Samantha Crain comes through years of struggle, but doesn't just survive. Crain finds a new direction by looking in and doing hard work internally, and then she offers us her path.

Music

Wye Oak Look Out at 'No Horizon'

Wye Oak's songs are haunted by the familiar as bits of old melodies, percussive beats, stray conversations, street sounds, and the natural world seem to float in and out of their compositions.

Books

Halle Butler's 'Jillian' Is a Frank Account of Discontent

Evoking both sarcasm and empathy, Butler paints Jillian and Megan as harbingers of a relatable alienation.

Music

Bobbie Gentry's Neglected Masterpiece 'The Delta Sweete' Returns

Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete has been hailed as a lost and unjustly ignored masterpiece. Now it's finally being reissued after more than 50 years with ten bonus cuts.

Music

Actress' ​​'88'​​ Is ​a Beautiful Mess of Snaps, Pops, and Glitches

88 is not the most consistent Actress album to date, but it is probably the wonkiest. Parts of it sound like relics from the analog era; others sound like nothing else on earth.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.