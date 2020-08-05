Music

Vistas' 'Everything Changes in the End' Is Catchy and Fun Guitar Rock

Chris Conaton
05 Aug 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Grandstand Media

Vistas' debut, Everything Changes in the End, features bright rock music that pulls influences from power-pop and indie rock.

Everything Changes in the End
Vistas

Retrospect

29 May 2020

Vistas are a trio hailing from Edinburgh, Scotland, consisting of vocalist Prentice Robertson, guitarist Dylan Rush, and bassist Jamie Law. It's always interesting when a band is missing a key instrument or two in their roster lineup. Their debut album, Everything Changes in the End, is a chunk of bright rock music that mainly pulls influences from power-pop and indie rock. The album includes drums and at least a little bit of synth on nearly every track. There is clearly a story there, but for now, in the era of digital releases where liner notes are sometimes hard to come by, Vistas is a trio without an official drummer or keyboardist.

The album begins with a 40-second "Intro" that's just a slow fade-up into the title track "Everything Changes in the End". This song has a simple but strong bassline and steady drumming. Robertson's vocals are energetic, while the guitar and synths chime and shimmer in the background. The song isn't groundbreaking, and it isn't an instant earworm, but it's upbeat and enjoyable. This trend continues into the next song, "Teenage Blues", which starts with loud vocals and quiet instruments until exploding into the pre-chorus after 30 seconds and then into the real chorus directly after. There are driving drums and "You ooo" backing vocals in the chorus, and it's equally upbeat and enjoyable.

That is essentially the formula Vistas follows throughout the record. Sometimes their influences are more specific. "15 Years" uses the same fuzzed-out, ringing guitar and backbeat-heavy drums as the Strokes' "Last Nite", which itself took the sound from Tom Petty's "American Girl." It's a rock-solid base for a song, but more than a little familiar. The boisterous, wordless gang vocals and hard-charging, noisy chorus of "The Love You Give" recalls a poppier version of fellow Scots Dananananaykroyd.

At times the band does change things up slightly. "Sucker" slows down the tempo a bit, which allows the refrain to be drawn out for maximum impact. It also features a break with repeated "Hey! Hey!" shouts and even a brief guitar solo. "Tigerblood", on the other hand, starts at full blast, featuring a prominent theremin-like synth line. Then everything but the drums drops out while the vocals drop in for the first verse, and guitars and synths come back gradually. Once the song hits the chorus, it has a distinctive sound because the synth doubles the vocals. It's an interesting track because it's maybe the hardest-rocking song on an album full of big rock songs but also the most synth-heavy. Synth-rock is a good sound for the band.

Vistas take other minor steps to keep every song from sounding like a virtual clone. "Shout" has a disco hi-hat beat that gives it more of a dance groove, although the shouted gang vocals keep it right in the band's wheelhouse. "Summer" uses long, decaying guitar notes and big beat drums to go in a poppy, U2-lite direction. Album closer "November" takes its time, building slowly from a quiet beginning of just vocals and muted guitar to a full band song. Even when the bass and drums first come in, their playing is limited for an entire verse. It isn't until after the second chorus, around the 2:30 mark, that the song really opens up. Musically, it's one of the more interesting songs on the album, but melodically it lacks a bit. That is particularly noticeable after the guitar solo that anchors the full band section. From here, the song essentially finishes with a two-minute outro jam that isn't all that compelling.

Everything Changes in the End is an entertaining album. The band knows their way around big pop hooks and catchy guitar lines. Because of this, the album doesn't get boring even when the songs start to run together a bit. There's a solid musical foundation here, but it feels like Vistas needs a bit more seasoning as songwriters and players. Right now, they are doing a solid version of pretty typical indie rock with some power-pop thrown in, and that is right up my alley as a listener. But other than "Tigerblood", with its wacky, distinctive synth sound, most of these songs don't quite have the stickiness to make them memorable once the album is over.

Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock alternative rock power pop retrospect records music review vistas
6


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Jerry Leger Teams with Moby Grape's Don Stevenson for "Halfway 'Til Gone" (premiere)

Reminiscent of Lee Hazlewood and the Everly Brothers, Jerry Leger's "Halfway 'Til Gone" is available on all streaming platforms on 6 August.

Music

The Chad Taylor Trio Get Funky and Fiery on 'The Daily Biological'

A nimble jazz power trio of drums, tenor sax, and piano, the Chad Taylor Trio is free and fun, funky and fiery on The Daily Biological.

Music

Raashan Ahmad Talks With PopMatters About His Place in 'The Sun'

On his latest work,The Sun, rapper Raashan Ahmad brings his irrepressible charisma to this set of Afrobeat-influenced hip-hop.

Music

Between the Buried and Me's Baby Pictures Star in 'The Silent Circus'

The Silent Circus shows Between the Buried and Me developing towards the progressive metal titans they would eventually become.

Music

Alanis Morissette's 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' Is a Quest for Validation

Alanis Morissette's Such Pretty Forks in the Road is an exposition of dolorous truths, revelatory in its unmasking of imperfection.

Music

Vistas' 'Everything Changes in the End' Is Catchy and Fun Guitar Rock

Vistas' debut, Everything Changes in the End, features bright rock music that pulls influences from power-pop and indie rock.

Film

In Amy Seimetz's 'She Dies Tomorrow', Death Is Neither Delusion Nor Denial

Amy Seimetz's She Dies Tomorrow makes one wonder, is it possible for cinema to authentically convey a dream, or like death, is it something beyond our control?

Music

The 10 Best Experimental Albums of 2015

Music of all kinds are tending toward a consciously experimental direction. Maybe we’re finally getting through to them.

Books

John Lewis, C.T. Vivian, and Their Fellow Freedom Riders Are Celebrated in 'Breach of Peace'

John Lewis and C.T. Vivian were titans of the Civil Rights struggle, but they are far from alone in fighting for change. Eric Etheridge's masterful then-and-now project, Breach of Peace, tells the stories of many of the Freedom Riders.

Music

Unwed Sailor's Johnathon Ford Discusses Their New Album and 20 Years of Music

Johnathon Ford has overseen Unwed Sailor for more than 20 years. The veteran musician shows no sign of letting up with the latest opus, Look Alive.

Jedd Beaudoin
Music

Jazz Trombonist Nick Finzer Creates a 'Cast of Characters'

Jazz trombonist Nick Finzer shines with his compositions on this mainstream jazz sextet release, Cast of Characters.

Music

Datura4 Travel Blues-Rock Roads on 'West Coast Highway Cosmic'

Australian rockers Datura4 take inspiration from the never-ending coastal landscape of their home country to deliver a well-grounded album between blues, hard rock, and psychedelia.

Music

Old Man Gloom Mourns Loss on 'Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning' and 'Seminar IX: Darkness of Being'

A heavy feeling of loss pervades Old Man Gloom's new albums as these songs are a way of coping and documenting grief, as well as commemorating how much Caleb Scofield meant to the band.

Books

Murder Is Most Factorial in 'Eighth Detective'

Mathematician Alex Pavesi's debut novel, The Eighth Detective, posits mathematical rules defining 'detective fiction'.

Music

Eyedress Sets Emotions Against Shoegaze Backdrops on 'Let's Skip to the Wedding'

Eyedress' Let's Skip to the Wedding is a jaggedly dreamy assemblage of sounds that's both temporally compact and imaginatively expansive, all wrapped in vintage shoegaze ephemera.

Film

Of Purges and Prescience: On David France's LGBTQ Documentary, 'Welcome to Chechnya'

The ongoing persecution of LGBTQ individuals in Chechnya, or anywhere in the world, should come as no surprise, or "amazement". It's a motif undergirding the history of civil society that certain people will always be identified for extermination.

Television

Padma Lakshmi's 'Taste the Nation' Questions What, Exactly, Is American Food

Can food alone undo centuries of anti-immigrant policies that are ingrained in the fabric of the American nation? Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation certainly tries.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.