Vitamin String Quartet Interprets Björk's "Hyperballad" (premiere)
Adventurous classical outlet, Vitamin String Quartet share their renovation of Björk's "Hyperballad" ahead of Record Store Day.
When Björk first released "Hyperballad" in 1996, the ethereal blend of folktronica and acid house leanings in its complex composition were heavily lauded as one of her best works to date. The critically-received effort is still held in a positive light to this day for those very same reasons, making it a no-brainer for the Vitamin String Quartet to add onto their tracklist for their forthcoming VSQ Performs Björk. Ahead of the album's Record Store Day (13 April) debut via CMH, the Vitamin String Quartet are premiering a music video chronicling the track's creation through an in-studio performance of their latest contemporary cover. As ever, the Vitamin String Quartet proves their chops with their thrilling instrumental take on the hit song.
If you like what you hear, consider pre-ordering VSQ Performs Björk via the Record Store Day website.