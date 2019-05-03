Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Inventive Electronic Trio VRWRK Thicken Up Their Sound on "As a Snake" (premiere)

Paul Carr
03 May 2019
Photo: Athos Burez

Salem Khazeli's soulful voice casts a long, emotive shadow over VRWRK's new single, with every word sounding like it's being cast from the very depths of his psyche.

Pulling in everything from Chicago house, to UK garage, to Old Skool rave, London trio VRWRK made waves back in 2017 with their stunning, summer dance anthem "Hearts Beating in Sync", taken from their excellent On the Outside album. Now they're back with a new EP with "As a Snake" being the first single.

The first taster from their new EP hits harder than anything on their debut. As the opening vocal sample gives way to the enthralling rumbling pulse of synths and the low tremor of beats, it's clear the band have thickened up their sound. As the band chisel out grooves in ever more inventive ways, it's left to vocalist Salem Khazali to add the heart and soul.

Khazeli's soulful voice casts a long, emotive shadow over the whole thing with every word sounding like it's being cast from the very depths of his psyche. All around him the atmospheric electronics writhe and twist before eventually blooming with vivid, blissed-out synths.

It's a spellbinding combination that more than whets the appetite for their forthcoming The Sun in My Shadow EP.

Related Articles Around the Web
house rave electronic vrwrk uk garage premiere

Brits in Hot Weather #15

This time we have shadowy, soulful house with a UK garage twist in the form of Quiet Man X Joy Anonymous, stuttering funk from Skinny Pelembe, downtempo synthpop from CC Honeymoon, fiery punk 'n' roll from Eyesore & the Jinx, and glam-infused psychedelia from Benedict Benjamin.

Music

Facing Lorem's 'Adversarial Feelings'

Science fiction has it wrong. The real apocalypse, Lorem (Italian musician and visual artist Francesco D'Abbraccio) suggests, is humanity's own state of mind. Created with the aid of artificial intelligence, Adversarial Feelings' audio/video and book project provides a new way of thinking about humankind's conflicted consciousness.

Music
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.