Inventive Electronic Trio VRWRK Thicken Up Their Sound on "As a Snake" (premiere)
Salem Khazeli's soulful voice casts a long, emotive shadow over VRWRK's new single, with every word sounding like it's being cast from the very depths of his psyche.
Pulling in everything from Chicago house, to UK garage, to Old Skool rave, London trio VRWRK made waves back in 2017 with their stunning, summer dance anthem "Hearts Beating in Sync", taken from their excellent On the Outside album. Now they're back with a new EP with "As a Snake" being the first single.
The first taster from their new EP hits harder than anything on their debut. As the opening vocal sample gives way to the enthralling rumbling pulse of synths and the low tremor of beats, it's clear the band have thickened up their sound. As the band chisel out grooves in ever more inventive ways, it's left to vocalist Salem Khazali to add the heart and soul.
Khazeli's soulful voice casts a long, emotive shadow over the whole thing with every word sounding like it's being cast from the very depths of his psyche. All around him the atmospheric electronics writhe and twist before eventually blooming with vivid, blissed-out synths.
It's a spellbinding combination that more than whets the appetite for their forthcoming The Sun in My Shadow EP.