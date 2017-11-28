Powered by RebelMouse
Award-winning 'Walking the Rez Road' 20th Anniversary Edition Still Haunts

Elisabeth Woronzoff
5m

At times humorous but also permeated with sadness, Walking the Rez Road illuminates those who have inherited generations of institutionalized oppression while adding their own layers of pain and dejection.

Returning to the Fond du Lac Reservation from the Vietnam War, the character Luke Warmwater finds poverty, abuse, and mass unemployment. Warmwater attempts to negotiate the grievous living conditions with the painful emotional and physical affects of war. This 20th anniversary edition of Walking the Rez Road reprints Jim Northrup's short stories and poems with the addition of selected newspaper columns, Ojibwe poems, and the play Shinnob Jep. The characters and community are fictionalized yet are penned by an unrepentant insider who creates a sense of realness. At times humorous but also permeated with sadness, Walking the Rez Road illuminates individuals who have inherited generations of institutionalized oppression while adding their own layers of pain and dejection.


Walking the Rez Road (20th Anniv. Ed.)

Jim Northrup

(Fulcrum)

July 2013

The alienation a veteran feels when returning home from war is a consistent theme in Northrup's prose and poetry. Warmwater shows readers that alienation doesn't manifest itself in a single form but rather he "felt disconnected from all the things that made him happy" (16). Warmwater seeks treatment for his PTSD and finds solace by participating in traditional Ojibwe activities. Here Northrup sprinkles Warmwater's emotional and cultural devastation with moments of hope and humor.

The juxtaposition between contemporary and traditional culture is evident in Walking the Rez Road. A particularly strong example demonstrates how closely these two cultures coexist. For example when the character Lug leaves the powwow where he watched his sister dance, he then gets into his car and hears "the Animals singing 'Sky Pilot'" (18). As a subtext, this song demonstrates the constant struggle to balance the modern and traditional with the ubiquity of war and the lasting memory of killing.

In the poem "wanna be [sic]", Northrup casts the representations of war in popular culture as frivolous. Without first hand experience there is no authentic way to convey the horrors of organized violence. In this poem, Northrup takes offense with an unnamed character who appropriates war stories after seeing a movie. Northrup realizes this because the unnamed character "doesn't have the eyes" (38) of someone who has endured violence and is living with death's aftermath. He ends the poem with the realization "nice try fella, don't steal my war" (38). The author makes a strong point here that the glorification of war and violence in our culture has run amok. Popular culture has been careless with telling war stories and has reiterated a non-authentic narrative glamorizing war.

Likewise, Native American culture has been romanticized and monetized. In the poem "1854-1988" Northrup demonstrates capitalism's insidious control of traditional culture and "they're already looking down/the trail for the next chunk of treaty cash" (124). Here Northrup demonstrates a startling contrast between those who listen when "money talks, whispers, threatens/ and finally seduces" (124) to those who are wallowing in the Rez's poverty.

Warmwater embodies how multiple forms of oppression concurrently denigrate an individual. First, Warmwater must contend with the reservation's dire poverty. At one point he sells his blood for money, remembers sending his military paychecks home so his family could pump water, or "when someone opened the refrigerator, the gas line would freeze" (87). To Northrup's characters this poverty is home but also the focal point for a "lifetime of sad" (68).

The second form of oppression outlines the terrible treatment of veterans who are chronically suffering from PTSD. Northrup adroitly asks "how about a memorial/ for those who made it/ through the war/ but still died/ before their time" (9). Northrup's characters sought treatment and visited VA hospitals but still struggle with the memories and flashbacks. Accordingly "the shooting is over in five seconds/ the shakes are over in a half hour/ the memories are over never" (15). Without a doubt, American society is constantly grappling with how to properly support its veterans. However, Northrup demonstrates the support systems are inadequate. These systems are far less effective for veterans who are surrounded by poverty and completely disenfranchised.

Walking the Rez Road was the deserving winner of the Midwest Book Achievement Award, the Minnesota Book Award, and the Northeastern Minnesota Book Award. Northrup blends devastation with humor ultimately showcasing the power of tradition, community, and family. The prose and poetry are thought-provoking and lyrical. Northrup passed away in 2016 but his text leaves a lasting impression on the reader.

No Reader of 'William Blake and the Age of Aquarius' Will Remain Unmoved

Blake's illuminated prints and poetic songs of soft innocence and apocalyptic experience influenced the post-WWII generation of American artists, musicians, and counter-culture leaders such as Allen Ginsberg, Jim Morrison, and Bob Dylan.

There has always been something inviting and tempting about the dependability of a raging visionary madman prophet, roaming the streets of the city, spouting scripture from an unknown source. Are they the originators? Are they the neglected and marginalized, relegated to their own space in a local mental health rehabilitation center? We think of the furiously tight scribbles on parchment or the densely populated landscapes of their primitive art, the product of these madmen (and women), and we take it as our own. This is art, we claim. This is truth. How we have viewed these marginalized prophets of Biblical doom through our modern eyes can be seen in the implications of horror in tattoo art in Thomas Harris's Hannibal Lecter series, the doomed inevitability in any number of rapturous apocalyptic visions, and the overall message that a Final Judgement is coming. Find humility, or at least be prepared to face your just rewards.

The Best Jazz of 2017

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably.

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably. Hence the sense that jazz, for some time now, scratches by, barely, well outside of pop culture. But the dazzle of this form in 2017 is that still draws deeply from popular music — particularly hip-hop and black American music of various styles — while still insisting on its own tradition of improvisation and radical freedoms.

Film

Authors of Our Identity: Filmmaker Eliza Hittman on 'Beach Rats'

(chrislawrance.com )

Beach Rats captures the tumultuous divide between one's mind and feelings, as well as the duality of one's nature.

Eliza Hittman's sophomore feature Beach Rats (2017), continues a thematic inclination towards sexual angst following her 2013 debut feature, It Felt Like Love. While the former followed Lila's pursuit of a sexual encounter with an older man, which only deepened the danger of her predicament, Beach Rats looks to the pressures confronting masculinity.

Music

Boubacar Traoré: Dounia Tabolo

Mali's last original bluesman, Boubacar Traoré, takes a trip to the Mississippi Delta on trans-Atlantic triumph Dounia Tabolo.

It's no coincidence that the acoustic traditions of West Africa and the Deep South fit so well together, and it isn't always for good reasons: the transatlantic slave trade brought the banjo to the states along with countless human lives, and the blues never came from an easy life. Out of the sorrows, though, have come sublime forms of expression. On his new album Dounia Tabolo, legendary Malian blues musician Boubacar Traoré follows those cross-cultural flows back and forth over the ocean, and he creates deeply moving music that brings together the melancholy best of two worlds.

9
Culture

What Happens When Academics Essay the "Wang Dang Doodle" of Life?

Flippancy of postmodern rhetorical parkour (e.g., “jargon”), when wielded indiscriminately, draws boundaries between the insiders who know it and the outsiders who don't.

Dear Academia,

I've never been intimidated by the sight of abstruse or polysyllabic words (i.e.; words like "abstruse" and "polysyllabic"). I spent precious moments of my adolescence nose-deep in a dictionary, trying to decipher some of the more arcane references in Steely Dan lyrics (the exact monetary value of a piaster, for example, or why a drug dealer was nicknamed after a French megalomaniac). Plus I'm a writer, so I appreciate and can pick up a few tricks from those who revel in the nether regions of language, making it do what they need it to do in the spirit of literary game recognizing game.

