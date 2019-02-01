Wanderwild Goes "Platinum" on New Single (premiere)
Wanderwild began as a one-person project for songwriter Matt Martin, bringing in members as needed for live shows, jamming, and recording from the local Athens, Georgia music scene. As time went on, Wes Gregory (drums) and Taylor Cotton (bass) became regular members of the band. Wanderwild have kept busy, releasing the Fleeting EP in 2016, while 2017 saw the release of their full-length debut, In Due Time. Now, spring 2019 promises their follow-up, Sleep Tight, Socialite. If lead single "Platinum" is any indication, the band continues to expand on the pop and new wave aspects of their indie pop sound that's so far found them making use of everything from jangly guitars to moody piano melodies. "Platinum's" crisp, punchy guitars and soaring, wide-ranging vocals bring to mind familiar Wanderwild touchstone bands like Interpol and the Strokes and act as an insistent and catchy calling card for their upcoming release.