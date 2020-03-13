Waxahatchee - "Lilacs" (Singles Going Steady)
Waxahatchee's "Lilacs" is the song we didn't know we needed. It's a beautiful teaser for Saint Cloud, out 27 March.
Mike Elliott: If "heartbreakingly optimistic" is a thing, then this is it. Beautiful teaser for Waxahatchee's upcoming album, Lilacs. This is the song we didn't know we needed, while the video is a nice alternative to Fatboy Slim's (and Chris Walken's) visuals for "Weapon of Choice". Fantastic. [9/10]
Mick Jacobs: I see why people find this song so compelling. "And the lilacs drink the water" hits you with the same country beauty as Gershwin's "Summertime". As lovely and impressive this song is, I can't help shaking the feeling there's another one exactly like it. [7/10]
Jessica Brant: The juxtaposition between the looseness of the instrumentals and the dancer's staccato movement is fantastic. This is a song I wish Katie Crutchfield would've partnered with Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes on—double the trouble, double the fun. [8/10]
SCORE: 8.00
"Lilacs" appears on Waxahatchee's upcoming album, Saint Cloud, out 27 March via Merge Records.
