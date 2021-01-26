Krautrock's Detlef Weinrich and folk's Emmanuelle Parrenin team up for Jours de Grave. It's damn near perfect. It feels too organic and alive to be called "avant-garde", even though it is.

A Krautrock Maestro and Folk Singer Team up for a Masterpiece

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help to fund the move and further development.