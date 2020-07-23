Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Western Terrestrials' 'Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream' Takes Country to the Realm of Psychedelia

Raymond E. Lee
23 Jul 2020
Western Terrestrials, June 2020 | Photo: Vincent Freemon, Underground Recording Studio (Courtesy, Western Terrestrials)

Astral planes, Nietzsche's Doctrine of Eternal Recurrence, and UFOs -- they're all just part of Western Terrestrials' Roger Miller tribute, Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream.

Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream
Western Terrestrials

Western Terrestrials

4 July 2020

Other

When one considers country-western music, the Green Mountain state doesn't necessarily spring to mind. But then again, neither do astral planes, Nietzsche's Doctrine of Eternal Recurrence, or UFOs. But the White River Junction, Vermont based Western Terrestrials aim to broaden the horizons of a genre many have come to equate with Nashville's narrowly defined set of tropes on their July fourth release, Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream.

The sophomore record comes hot on the trail of 2019's critically lauded independent release Clearlake Conspiracy. On that record, bandleader Nick Charyk pulled no punches in addressing the stagnant state of Big Radio Country. "On our last album we were kind of deliberately antagonizing Nashville a bit." He admits, describing tracks like 'Automated Trucker Blues' and 'WWWJD?' (What Would Waylon Jennings Do?) which illustrate how Nashville Pop lip service aficionados have turned classic country artists into parodies of themselves.

If Clearlake Conspiracy was a teenager's slide-fueled cowpunk sneer at the state of Big Country Radio, In the Saddle of a Fever Dream is the older, sophisticated sibling's discussion on what the genre could be, given a breath of fresh air with new talent. Of the recording process, Charyk says in our email exchange,"Here's the thing, we absolutely love country music. Not just one era of country, or some niche of the genre. We revere the entire living-tradition. So when we went to Nashville to record Clearlake Conspiracy, it felt like the things we were saying were sacrilegious. I imagined a bolt of lightning coming down as soon as we pressed "record" in the studio…

"But something very different happened. The Nashville folks we were working with, and folks who reached out after the record came out, got behind our indictment of country radio. But they pushed us to go farther. Folks said it's one thing to take pot shots, it's another thing entirely to actually push the genre forward, and put your own unique stamp on things."

Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream was recorded in Nashville dodging twisters, a God's honest plague, and other circumstances that felt like divine intervention trying to thwart us. The apocalyptic feelings forced us to tap into something more universal. I think we got a brief, fever dream fueled, glimpse at what a reawakened, chaotic, and ever evolving strand of country music looks like. Something timeless. Something weary from remaining dormant for too long. Something stirring to wake back up."

Typically, genre-bending is an enterprise undertaken alone, but despite their recent emergence in the Alt-country world, Western Terrestrials have gotten help from well established partners. Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show was so impressed with Clearlake Conspiracy he contacted Charyk with a cryptic "Ethan Allen wuz an alien." Cue. Charyk birthed the song 'Ethan Alien', to which an incredulous Secor contributed his signature harmonica melody.

Dean Miller, son of the legendary Roger Miller, was an early fan of the clever lyrical exuberance and true-to-form long haul sonic format. At his invitation, the group recorded "Roger Miller Time" and four additional tracks at the Omnisound Studios on Music Row. The eponymous track mixes Sr.'s fondness for both lyric play, whether articulate or campy lyrics, while retaining the swing and pure fun of a Roger Miller tune.

A final guest star on Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream is Georgette Jones who duets opposite Charyk on "Who's Gonna Fill these Boots?" The combined chorus is a challenge in the form of a question. If Big Radio Country suffers from a crisis of identity, it's done its best to fill that void by dropping names in every new single, rather than providing substance. It's well known that the devil can cite scripture for his purpose, but what sets the Western Terrestrials apart from so many 'Country 'Cos We Say We Are' acts, is the band's expansion of the genre.

Across the nine sprawling tracks of Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream one finds examples of early rock via the Elvis twinged "Flying Saucer Rock n' Roll", and proper sad bastard balladry on tracks like "King's Highway", or "Fix this Broken Heart". But where the Western Terrestrials really shine is with their psychedelica. The album's titular track, "Space Cowboy's Got the Blues" is the sonic equivalent of Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers. The music on it and a sister track "Space Coyote" is striking, haunting even, a type of Riders on the Storm landscape and late era Jim Morrison lyrical mysticism.

The Western Terrestrials, like many other working bands, walk a fine line. They love, play, and create a form of music whose industry is quite likely the antithesis to their beliefs about that music. And while it's fun to mock the glaring inequities of the industry, the Western Terrestrials are pushing the genre forward, testing the boundaries of what classifies as country-western.

Intergalactic travel and space cowboys might be a hard sell to the modern era's denim tucked into the boots crowd, but the breadth and scope displayed from Western Swing to Country Psychedelic, make Western Terrestrials one of the most exciting bands you have yet to hear

back in the saddle of a fever dream country americana western swing country psychedelic tribute roger miller music review western terrestrials
8
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Western Terrestrials' 'Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream' Takes Country to the Realm of Psychedelia

Astral planes, Nietzsche's Doctrine of Eternal Recurrence, and UFOs -- they're all just part of Western Terrestrials' Roger Miller tribute, Back in the Saddle of a Fever Dream.

Music

Mercury Prize Announces the 12 Best British Albums of the Year

The UK's 12 best albums are proposed in a shortlist made by the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Television

Seinfeld Was Wrong About Keith Hernandez's Spit-Shot, Possibly

It seems the entire Phillies team were just the patsies in Seinfeld's Magic Loogie episode. Let me demonstrate.

Film

Breaching Closure in Pasolini's 'Teorema'

Pier Paolo Pasolini's classic drama, Teorema, grapples with the parable -- the manner of knowing that which always remains just beyond our grasp.

Music

The 10 Best Flaming Lips Sci-Fi Songs

In honor of the band with the most U.F.O.s and robots, here are the ten best Flaming Lips songs based on all things science fiction. The psychedelic band's new LP, American Head, releases this September.

Film

On Hillbilly Elegy, 'Spring Night Summer Night'

Joseph L. Anderson's film 'Spring Night Summer Night' and its characters are embracing uncertainty and therefore defying conventions and expectations. They're making it up as they go.

Music

Electronic Music's Photay Discusses His Warm, Humanistic Sound and Making a Difference

As an artist who loves surprises, Photay ensures no two tracks sound the same. Pick a random track from his discography, press play, and let the love of it all sweep through you.

Music

Kolohe Kai Is "Catching Lightning" with His Catchy New Love Song (premiere)

Pacific reggae artist Kolohe Kai fuses pop and R&B elements into "Catching Lightning", a breezy new love song that's perfect for summer.

Music

Catholic Guilt Deliver Accidental Anthem for Pandemic via "A Boutique Affair" (premiere)

Catholic Guilt's "A Boutique Affair" taps into the zeitgeist of distance, isolation, while adding a spirit of uplift and community.

Music

Steve Cardenas' 'Blue Has a Range' Is Steeped in Blues Tradition and Expressed with Elegance

Jazz guitarist Steve Cardenas' Blue Has a Range sports modern but vintage jazz guitar at the center of a gorgeously balanced group of composer and players.

Music

The Academy of Sun Combine Goth, Musical Theater, and Prog on 'The Quiet Earth'

The Academy of Sun's The Quiet Earth is an interesting mish-mash of styles. Singer-songwriter-pianist-bandleader Nick Hudson prefers to use "Gothic dystopian post-punk" to describe the band.

Music

Electronic Producer Nahash's Debut Feels Handmade for Revolution

The most impressive thing about Nahash's Flowers of the Revolution is that it's so unabashedly political despite being almost devoid of vocals. The politics come through in the struggle of contrasting elements.

Music

The Naked and Famous Go All-Out Pop on 'Recover'

The Naked and Famous' first album since 2016, Recover, eschews the idea of a rock band. They have gone and hard-boiled their sound into something resembling modern day pop forms.

Books

Leslie Stein's Thoughtful and Honest Memoir About Abortion

The sensitively depicted graphic memoir I Know You Rider is the story of an abortion, but more than that it's a moment in time in Leslie Stein's life.

Film

What Does Water See? On Fighting as Perception in Bruce Lee's Kung Fu Films

Bruce Lee's fight scenes evoke Gestalt theory: actual perception is a response to a provocation. Consider this philosophy while watching the films in Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits and you too can become the water.

Music

Thin Lear's 'Wooden Cave' is Chamber Pop Perfection of the Highest Order

The latest album from Queens-based singer-songwriter Matt Longo, aka Thin Lear, is an impeccably crafted ode to loners, death, and alienation.

Music

Courtney Marie Andrews Picks Up the Pieces on 'Old Flowers'

Folk singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews' Old Flowers is about the dissolution of a nine-year relationship and has many strengths. Still, it often falls prey to the cliches of the break-up album.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.