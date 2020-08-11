Music

Whitney Take a Master Class on 'Candid'

Kevin Kearney
11 Aug 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Ten Atoms

Although covers albums are usually signs of trouble, Whitney's Candid is a surprisingly inspired release, with a song selection that's eclectic and often obscure.

Candid
Whitney

Secretly Canadian

14 August 2020

Historically, covers albums are a sign of trouble. They're the products of contractual obligations, creative stasis, or cash-grabbing labels. In the grand scheme of artists' discographies, they're often forgettable if not baldly cynical. More often than not, they're released at the end of careers rather than at the start of them. A young band releasing one seems like an especially dark omen.

So when I saw that Whitney were releasing an album of covers, I had my suspicions. 2019's Forever Turned Around didn't generate the excitement of their 2016 debut, the wildly popular (and legitimately great) Light Upon the Lake. Although their debut bordered on the overly-sentimental, their sophomore record fully embraced it and abandoned the hooks in the process, leading to a record of fine but ultimately slight soft-rock. In live performances, they were a remarkably tight band, but appeared disinterested, as if their music was beneath them. An announcement of a third record filled with cover songs seemed like a tell-tale sign: Whitney wouldn't be around much longer.

And, yet, Candid is a surprisingly inspired release, with a song selection that's eclectic and often obscure, from contemporary electro singer Kelela ("Bank Head") to cult-hero Blaze Foley ("Rainbows and Ridges"). At their best, the band improve on the originals. There's the way they ditch the haze of Damien Jurado's "A.M. AM" to expose its blue-eyed soul essence. There's their take on Brian Eno and David Byrne's "Strange Overtones", which abandons the stiff, claustrophobic production of the original and leans into the song's natural groove.

Most of the time, though, they're playing rather faithful versions of great songs. Their cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home Country Roads" doesn't change much from the original except for a well-placed guest appearance by Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield. Frankly, it sounds fantastic. But why wouldn't it? It's a perfect, timeless pop song that can make even the drunkest karaoke performers seem masterful. Likewise, it's thrilling to hear the band play straightforward versions of Labi Siffre's "Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying" and SWV's "Rain". However, it's hard to calculate how much of that success is due to the band's performance and how much is due to the reference tracks they used.

Still, there's something admirable about a set of songs that's been so carefully curated. For a band with such a young audience, selection matters. If nothing else, Candid will introduce the band's rather young audience to artists who might otherwise never appear on their algorithmic radars. (Is it a coincidence that NRBQ's "Magnet", a staple in Whitney's set for years, is the cult band's most popular song by two million streams on Spotify?) It's encouraging to imagine the record's listeners falling into Moondog's bewildering history or being mesmerized by the Roches' idiosyncratic take on folk.

It's tempting to read this collection of songs as a mood board for the eventual follow-up to Forever Turned Around. While Candid's tracklist might be diverse on paper, it makes sense when considering the foundation of Whitney's sound: there's slow-burn R&B, rootsy Americana, and slightly-askew pop, all of it connected by the songs' reliance on melodic hooks. It's not hard to picture the band studying what makes these songs work during these sessions. If they can take that knowledge onto their next album, then their best work is still ahead of them.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
indie folk indie rock soft rock blue-eyed soul secretly canadian music review whitney
7


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Books

The Redemption of Elton John's 'Blue Moves'

Once reviled as bloated and pretentious, Elton John's 1976 album Blue Moves, is one of his masterpieces, argues author Matthew Restall in the latest installment of the 33 1/3 series.

Music

Whitney Take a Master Class on 'Candid'

Although covers albums are usually signs of trouble, Whitney's Candid is a surprisingly inspired release, with a song selection that's eclectic and often obscure.

Music

King Buzzo Continues His Reign with 'Gift of Sacrifice'

King Buzzo's collaboration with Mr. Bungle/Fantômas bassist Trevor Dunn expands the sound of Buzz Osborne's solo oeuvre on Gift of Sacrifice.

Music

Jim O'Rourke's Experimental 'Shutting Down Here' Is Big on Technique

Jim O'Rourke's Shutting Down Here is a fine piece of experimental music with a sure hand leading the way. But it's not pushing this music forward with the same propensity as Luc Ferrari or Derek Bailey.

Music

Laraaji Returns to His First Instrument for 'Sun Piano'

The ability to help the listener achieve a certain elevation is something Laraaji can do, at least to some degree, no matter the instrument.

Music

Kristin Hersh Discusses Her Gutsy New Throwing Muses Album

Kristin Hersh thinks influences are a crutch, and chops are a barrier between artists and their truest expressions. We talk about life, music, the pandemic, dissociation, and the energy that courses not from her but through her when she's at her best.

Music

The 10 Best Fleetwood Mac Solo Albums

Fleetwood Mac are the rare group that feature both a fine discography and a successful series of solo LPs from their many members. Here are ten examples of the latter.

Music

Jamila Woods' "SULA (Paperback)" and Creative Ancestry and Self-Love in the Age of "List" Activism

In Jamila Woods' latest single "SULA (Paperback)", Toni Morrison and her 1973 novel of the same name are not static literary phenomena. They are an artist and artwork as galvanizing and alive as Woods herself.

Film

The Erotic Disruption of the Self in Paul Schrader's 'The Comfort of Strangers'

Paul Schrader's The Comfort of Strangers presents the discomfiting encounter with another —someone like you—and yet entirely unlike you, mysterious to you, unknown and unknowable.

Music

'Can You Spell Urusei Yatsura' Is a Much Needed Burst of Hopefulness in a Desultory Summer

A new compilation online pulls together a generous helping of B-side action from a band deserving of remembrance, Scotland's Urusei Yatsura.

Music

Jess Cornelius Creates Tautly Constructed Snapshots of Life

Former Teeth & Tongue singer-songwriter Jess Cornelius' Distance is an enrapturing collection of punchy garage-rock, delicate folk, and arty synthpop anthems which examine liminal spaces between us.

Books

Sikoryak's 'Constitution Illustrated' Pays Homage to Comics and the Constitution

R. Sikoryak's satirical pairings of comics characters with famous and infamous American historical figures breathes new and sometimes uncomfortable life into the United States' most living document.

Music

South African Folk Master Vusi Mahlasela Honors Home on 'Shebeen Queen'

South African folk master Vusi Mahlasela pays tribute to his home and family with township music on live album, Shebeen Queen.

Music

Planningtorock Is Queering Sound, Challenging Binaries, and Making Infectious Dance Music

Planningtorock emphasizes "queering sound and vision". The music industry has its hierarchies of style, of equipment, of identities. For Jam Rostron, queering music means taking those conventions and deliberately manipulating and subverting them.

Music

'History Gets Ahead of the Story' for Jazz's Cosgrove, Medeski, and Lederer

Jazz drummer Jeff Cosgrove leads brilliant organ player John Medeski and multi-reed master Jeff Lederer through a revelatory recording of songs by William Parker and some just-as-good originals.

Books

A Fresh Look at Free Will and Determinism in Terry Gilliam's '12 Monkeys'

Susanne Kord gets to the heart of the philosophical issues in Terry Gilliam's 1995 time-travel dystopia, 12 Monkeys.

Music

The Devonns' Debut Is a Love Letter to Chicago Soul

Chicago's the Devonns pay tribute the soul heritage of their city with enough personality to not sound just like a replica.

Music

Jaye Jayle's 'Prisyn' Is a Dark Ride Into Electric Night

Jaye Jayle salvage the best materials from Iggy Pop and David Bowie's Berlin-era on Prisyn to construct a powerful and impressive engine all their own.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.