Americana’s Wild Feathers Celebrate “Another Sunny Day” (premiere)

Like many bands in 2020, the Wild Feathers had their touring plans devasted by the COVID pandemic. All set for an extensive tour with fellow Americana band Blackberry Smoke, the group decided to use the time right and get back to their roots. Forsaking the souped-up, cutting-edge Nashville studios, the Wild Feathers headed out to a cabin in VanLeer, Tennessee, to begin making new music. Hanging around in the relaxed environment was productive as the band banged out their upcoming album Alvarado in only four days of beers, BBQ, and bonhomie. New West Records also signed up the group and have the album slated for an 8 October release.

Today, the Wild Feathers are sharing their second single from the new LP, “Another Sunny Day”, which carries the feel-good, community vibes of the record. The song has a breezy shuffling tempo, beautiful harmony singing, gentle guitars, and wears a great big smile. It’s a feel-good number sporting much-needed optimism and a “sing-a-long” quality meant for enjoying around a campfire or living room with friends and family.

Ricky Young says, “this album is very near and dear to our hearts. With so many ups and downs over the years, we felt like this was our time to take control of something that only we could. The music. Instead of going into a studio, we took the studio to a cabin in Tennessee and recorded the songs that would become Alvarado. In a lot of ways, ‘Another Sunny Day’ is a great example of what Alvarado stands for: An optimistic look into the future with the growing pains of being a band for a decade in the past. A wiser and happier group of guys that love what they do.”

TOUR DATES

August 10 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL *

August 12 – MECU Pavilion – Baltimore, MD *

August 13 – The Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ *

August 14 – Atlantic Bank Pavilion – Portsmouth, VA ~

August 15 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC *

August 17 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC *

August 19 – PNC Pavilion – Cincinnati, OH *

August 20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN *

August 21 – Ameris Bank Amphitheater – Alpharetta, GA *

August 25 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY *

August 26 – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA *

August 27 – Santander Arena – Reading, PA *

September 15 – Hi-Fi – The Annex – Indianapolis, IN

September 16 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

September 17 – Boondocks – Springfield, IL

September 18 – Shipyard Music Festival – Cape Giradeau, MO

October 10 – Druid City Music Hall – Tuscaloosa, AL

October 12 – House of Blues – The Parish – New Orleans, LA

October 14 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

October 15 – Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX

October 16 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

October 17 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

October 19 – The Wave – Wichita, KS

October 21 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

October 22 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

October 23 – The Castle Theatre – Bloomington, IN

October 24 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

October 26 – Barnato Lounge – Omaha, NE

October 28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO *

October 30 – Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO

November 11 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

November 14 – The Hamilton – Washington, DC

November 16 – Westcott Theater – Syracuse, NY

November 21 – River Road Farm – Franklin, VA

* The Spirit of the South Tour with Blackberry Smoke & The Allman Betts Band

~ Blackberry Smoke & The Wild Feathers Only