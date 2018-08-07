The 18 Best Songs of Wild Nothing
For nine years, Wild Nothing has rolled out one melodic gem after another, layering in guitars, synth lines, propulsive rhythms, and Jack Tatum's understated but sublime vocals to nearly perfect dream pop.
Throughout the 2010s, numerous groups have taken the best of 1980s post-punk and synthpop bands such as the Smiths, New Order, and the Cocteau Twins, and created a new wave of dream pop. Beach House has consistently created some of the best and most ethereal melodies of the decade. DIIV, Craft Spells, and Beach Fossils have turned out consistently good, reverb-friendly, indie pop. The theatrical Empire of the Sun has embraced what could be the gaudiest musical and visual excesses of the '80s, and managed to turn those elements upside-down in creating something fresh and interesting.
Quite possibly no one, however, has been doing dream pop better than the Jack Tatum vehicle, Wild Nothing. Tatum formed Wild Nothing as a college student in Blacksburg, Virginia in 2009, and he is effectively Wild Nothing, along with a touring band and some different producers in the studio.
Tatum's first two albums, Gemini (2010) and Nocturne (2012), and two EPs, Golden Haze (2010) and Empty Estates (2013), are all transcendent and remarkably intimate insights into Tatum's world. The third album, Life of Pause (2016) and, based on two singles and some advanced listens, the fourth album, Indigo, due 31 August 2018, mark more structured songs and bring in some new influences, and are standout records, as well.
As to those earliest releases, much has been said of the modern, isolated and computer-bound composer, making so-called "bedroom pop". One view is that such reclusives may be missing out on the experience and the musical growth that comes from collaborative jam sessions and being a part of living, breathing music scenes. But Tatum's output is as clear of evidence as any that great music can clearly be made through solitude and technology, so long as it is in the right hands, anyway. For nine years, Tatum has rolled out one melodic gem after another, layering in guitars, synth lines, propulsive rhythms, and his own understated but sublime vocals to nearly perfect the genre. Despite Tatum's reliance on himself, studio effects, and a synthesizer, Wild Nothing is still soulful, personal, and accessible.
Tatum sometimes sings with an almost wispy delivery, think a male version of Elizabeth Fraser, Morrissey, and some Ian Curtis, but he delivers with heartbreaking honesty. His vocals are often also so unassuming that his lyrics are not immediately discernible, but that kind of ambiguity just opens his songs to deeper and more personal interpretations. Indeed, Tatum regularly blurs the line between barely-waking consciousness and a truly dream-like state as well as anyone. It all brings to mind what might be dream-pop's spiritual godfather, the Beatles' "I'm Only Sleeping".
Further, Tatum maintains a transcendent feel over virtually all of his songs, but with varying textures and approaches. Thus, the songs can ooze into one another but they ever lose their individual identities, a sometime hazard of dream pop.
On Life of Pause, Tatum's songwriting continued to evolve and develop in interesting ways. It's as if he started his career out far off in the ether, and his vision has slowly come into focus, leading to still unique but more solidly constructed songs. The cover/digital image that accompanies Life of Pause, in fact, is of Tatum sitting in a small, comfortably designed room, meant to physically symbolize this new approach.
On this 2016 release, Tatum found an acknowledged Philly soul influence, some quite avant-garde pop, ala an Ariel Pink, and some updated pop/disco features along the lines of Phoenix. It's a very good album, and though not as instantly accessible as his earlier work that just seemed to wash over the listener, the newer stuff requires more listens and maybe a bit more effort from the listener, which is not necessarily a bad thing.
Life of Pause is Tatum trying new approaches and some transition, like a songwriter shifting gears and doing so fairly seamlessly. Based on the first early listens to Indigo, Tatum is continuing to evolve and still very much in his dream-pop groove. He has gone from being a master of converting dreams into music, to now a more substantive but still imminently listenable and soulful sound. Dream Pop 2.0.
With all of the above in mind, here is one list of The Best 18 Songs of Wild Nothing:
18. "Shadow"
The first single form Nocturne and a representative song of Jack Tatum's early dream pop glory.
17. "Disappear Always"
While listening to this track it hit me: this early stuff is just young love, but definitely not puppy love. This highlights powerful emotional experiences amazingly expressed through jangle guitars locked in with the bass, echoing vocals, surprisingly affecting guitar riffs, and swooning vocals.
16. "Cloudbusting"
This early, homemade cover of the Kate Bush song for Tatum's then-girlfriend ended up getting him his first serious exposure in the music business. This is one of those debut songs that sounds incredibly raw but the serious talent is already unmistakable, too. The song even starts with a line about dreaming. It sounds like Tatum is singing from inside an organ, and possibly accompanied by an accordion, which all works just fine.
15. "Whenever I"
Tatum keeping things fresh. Not dream pop, but a bluesy, loungey dream pop.