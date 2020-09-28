Music

Arcade Fire's Will Butler Personalizes History on 'Generations'

Steve Horowitz
28 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Merge Records via Bandcamp

Arcade Fire's Will Butler creates bouncy, infectious rhythms and covers them with socially responsible, cerebral lyrics about American life past and present on Generations.

Generations
Will Butler

Merge

25 September 2020

Arcade Fire's Will Butler calls his new album Generations because the songs look back at where his personal and familial heritage connect and how that impacts him living in the present. The multi-instrumentalist creates bouncy, infectious rhythms and covers them with socially responsible, cerebral lyrics about American life past and present. Butler has a master's degree in public policy from Harvard and has toured town hall meetings on local issues (police contracts, prison reform, municipal paid sick leave, voting rights). He has a long view of the country and his current role in it. The father of three children personalizes the problems, which puts him in a quandary.

The ten songs here all deal with these issues in roughly that order, but various themes are weaved through the album and sometimes go back and forth in time. Besides, many of the songs are more allegorical than literal, and Butler is not afraid to creatively mythologize or go for the dark joke as ways of getting to the truth. He's an unreliable narrator who confesses his advantages as a shield. "I was born rich / Three-quarters protestant / Connections at Harvard / And a wonderful world," Butler sings while wondering if God is a douchebag. One can pretend America was once awesome and ignore the fact George Washington had slaves. Their whippings were somehow part of the greater story of good over evil.

Butler knows about white privilege, his position at the top of a class system that has empowered and pampered him, the benefits he enjoys due to the accident of birth. No one chooses one's parents. It's easy to sympathize with the victims of the system. Still, Butler righteously asks how responsible is one for the fathers' and mothers' sins and how to contextualize the past without demonizing from a present perspective. He's grateful for what his great, great, great, great, great grandparents had done, but he's also aware of those who suffered.

"Oh, the past is in a graveyard / Makin' stew out of the bones," he opines on "Bethlehem". So what if, as a Yankee patrician, your ancestors fought for personal freedom but benefited from the genocide of Native Americans and the enslavement of Africans so that they and their progeny could enjoy good lives. Butler struggles to find the response as to what is his responsibility. He never does so satisfactorily on Generations, maybe because it's impossible to answer. As he implies, all one can do is reflect on the past to create present nourishment.

The truth is, no matter how we hide it, America was built on slavery and genocide. The system is rigged. This is not the natural order of things, but a human-made construct that purposely treats people unequally. He wants to do what's right. His guilt makes it hard for him to breathe, Butler says on "Close My Eyes". The echoes of black men killed by police here suggest Butler's awareness of how easy it is to be blind to our nation's foundational sins and their resonances today. All it takes is "money and power" to make things right, and the will to do so.

The album acknowledges these are "Hard Times", especially for today's young generations. Butler cheats a bit by implying that human beings have always experienced adversity. Whatever. For the most part, these are songs you to can dance to while pondering the point of it all and what it means to be a good person in present-day America. My guess is that most people will listen to this album by themselves while wearing headphones. He's bringing us together by reminding us of our limitations.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
arcade fire indie rock alternative rock art rock merge records music review will butler
7

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Exploitation Shenanigans 'Test Tube Babies' and 'Guilty Parents' Contend with the Aftermath

As with so many of these movies about daughters who go astray, Test Tube Babies blames the uptight mothers who never told them about S-E-X. Meanwhile, Guilty Parents exploits poor impulse control and chorus girls showing their underwear.

Music

Deftones Pull a Late-Career Rabbit Out of a Hat with 'Ohms'

Twenty years removed from Deftones' debut album, the iconic alt-metal outfit gel more than ever and discover their poise on Ohms.

Music

Arcade Fire's Will Butler Personalizes History on 'Generations'

Arcade Fire's Will Butler creates bouncy, infectious rhythms and covers them with socially responsible, cerebral lyrics about American life past and present on Generations.

Music

Thelonious Monk's Recently Unearthed 'Palo Alto' Is a Stellar Posthumous Live Set

With a backstory as exhilarating as the music itself, a Thelonious Monk concert recorded at a California high school in 1968 is a rare treat for jazz fans.

Music

Jonnine's 'Blue Hills' Is an Intimate Collection of Half-Awake Pop Songs

What sets experimental pop's Jonnine apart on Blue Hills is her attention to detail, her poetic lyricism, and the indelibly personal touch her sound bears.

Music

Renegade Connection's Gary Asquith Indulges in Creative Tension

From Renegade Soundwave to Renegade Connection, electronic legend Gary Asquith talks about how he continues to produce infectiously innovative music.

Music

A Certain Ratio Return with a Message of Hope on 'ACR Loco'

Inspired by 2019's career-spanning box set, legendary Manchester post-punkers A Certain Ratio return with their first new album in 12 years, ACR Loco.

Books

Oscar Hijuelos' 'Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love' Dances On

Oscar Hijuelos' dizzyingly ambitious foot-tapping family epic, Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love, opened the door for Latinx writers to tell their stories in all their richness.

Music

PM Picks Playlist 2: Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES, SOUNDQ

PopMatters Picks Playlist features the electropop of Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES' stunning dream folk, Polish producer SOUNDQ, the indie pop of Pylon Heights, a timely message from Exit Kid, and Natalie McCool's latest alt-pop banger.

Film

'Lost Girls and Love Hotels' and Finding Comfort in Sadness

William Olsson's Lost Girls and Love Hotels finds optimism in its message that life tears us apart and puts us back together again differently.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Bright Eyes' 'Down in the Weeds' Is a Return to Form and a Statement of Hope

Bright Eyes may not technically be emo, but they are transcendently expressive, beatifically melancholic. Down in the Weeds is just the statement of grounding that we need as a respite from the churning chaos around us.

Film

Audrey Hepburn + Rome = Grace, Class, and Beauty

William Wyler's Roman Holiday crosses the postcard genre with a hardy trope: Old World royalty seeks escape from stuffy, ritual-bound, lives for a fling with the modern world, especially with Americans.

Music

Colombia's Simón Mejía Plugs Into the Natural World on 'Mirla'

Bomba Estéreo founder Simón Mejía electrifies nature for a different kind of jungle music on his debut solo album, Mirla.

Music

The Flaming Lips Reimagine Tom Petty's Life in Oklahoma on 'American Head'

The Flaming Lips' American Head is a trip, a journey to the past that one doesn't want to return to but never wants to forget.

Music

Tim Bowness of No-Man Discusses Thematic Ambition Amongst Social Division

With the release of his seventh solo album, Late Night Laments, Tim Bowness explores global tensions and considers how musicians can best foster mutual understanding in times of social unrest.

Music

Angel Olsen Creates a 'Whole New Mess'

No one would call Angel Olsen's Whole New Mess a pretty album. It's much too stark. But there's something riveting about the way Olsen coos to herself that's soft and comforting.

Music

Masma Dream World Go Global and Trippy on "Sundown Forest" (premiere)

Dancer, healer, musician Devi Mambouka shares the trippy "Sundown Forest", which takes listeners deep into the subconscious and onto a healing path.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.