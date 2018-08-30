Will Courtney May Be "Too High Now" (premiere)
Will Courtney gives listeners a reason to anticipate his upcoming album with a blazing new track that rivals Neil Young with and without Crazy Horse. Ragged glory? Galore.
"Too High Now" is the new single from former Brothers & Sisters member Will Courtney and appears on his upcoming LP, Crazy Love, which arrives September 21 via SuperSecret Records. To help him, Courtney enlisted the help of lead guitarist Dan Wilcox, drummer Travis Garaffa and bassist Dave Morgan as well a handful of Austin, Texas pals including additional six-string work from Mike Molnar (The Bellfuries) and Greg Butera as well as steel guitarist Ryan Little. Courtney and the Wild Bunch (the name for his regular backing band) take on elements of Neil Young and Crazy Horse at their most wild and careening as well as Roky Erickson at his most focused.
You can hear that on the blazing "Too High Now", which also incorporates dashes of Harry Nilsson and Townes Van Zandt. Those are unbeatable influences but then again, Courtney is an unbeatable force in his own right.
Crazy Love may be pre-ordered now.
TOUR DATES
09/14 Austin, TX @ The Continental Club (album release show)
09/18 Austin, TX @ Waterloo Records (special in-store set)
09/28 San Antonio, TX @ Low Country