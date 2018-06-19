Willie Nile Returns With Powerful New Single, "Children of Paradise" (premiere)
The title cut from Willie Nile's upcoming LP Children of Paradise is a powerful portrait of the timely and timeless.
"Children of Paradise" is the title track from Willie Nile's latest LP, due out July 27. Inspired by the 1943 Marcel Carne film set on Paris' Boulevard of Dreams, the song seems uncannily timely and, ultimately timeless. Delivered with Nile's patented clarity and honest, it seems poised to become an essential listen in the veteran singer's oeuvre.
"I wrote this with Martin Briley and recorded years ago", Nile says. "I started playing it again with my band in the past year. It's always been one of my favorite songs. There's a theme of redemption and salvation in it that always appealed to me. What I always loved most about rock 'n' roll was that it offered light and a sense of hope in an often dark and difficult world and that still holds true for me to this day. This song reflects that and I love playing it. It also seemed relevant to the overall themes on the album so I decided to rerecord it. I'm thrilled with how it came out."
Children Of Paradise may be ordered here.
TOUR DATES
June 28th LOS ANGELES, CA Grammy Museum at L.A. Live
June 30 SANTA MONICA, CA McCabe's
July 1 AGOURA HILLS, CA Peter Strauss Ranch
July 6-8 ATLIN, BC, Canada Atlin Arts & Music Festival
July 29 FRANCAVILLA AL MARE, Italy Blubar Festival