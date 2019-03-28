In Her Soulful New Single, WILSN Longs for "Home" (premiere)
Pop/R&B artist WILSN's latest single details the homesickness she had felt when leaving Melbourne for Nashville to pursue her creative dreams.
When Melbourne's WILSN first laid her hat in Nashville, the soulfully-inclined pop artist felt homesick. Hearing the sprightly burst of piano straight away, the first thing that listeners might expect of "Home" isn't necessarily a sense of longing. However, as masterful a storyteller as WILSN is, the singer-songwriter had no issue in conveying her bittersweet melancholy within just over three minutes of sunny music. She commands attention with her powerful vocals, and "Home" becomes an entrancing, moving song about just that. WILSN has another strong single in the bag. As a follow-up to the fiery and empowering "Do This", "Home" breaks new ground for WILSN as another entry into the artist's authentic life journal, chronicling her homesickness between the lines of infectious hooks and a striking vocal performance.
WILSN tells PopMatters that the song "was written in Nashville with friend and bandmate Jon Upton. Jon came up with the piano hook and showed it to me one day then Stephen Mowat added a beat and some other production. At the time I was living in Nashville and feeling super homesick, kind of lost, and a bit dejected, so I wasn't really in the mood to write to such a happy sounding track. The song sat like that without lyrics or a melody for nearly six months... until one day I realized I should just write about exactly that. We tracked some more instrumentation at the Smoakstack Studios in Nashville with Jon and some other amazing players including bass player Adam Keafer (Kacey Musgraves) and drummer Jake Finch (Lucy Dacus)."