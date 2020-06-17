Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Wire's '10:20' Is Greater Than the Sum of Its Parts

Peter Griffiths
17 Jun 2020
Photo: Giuliana Covella / Courtesy of Clarion Call Media

On 10:20, Wire retain the sound they've been cultivating for the last few albums and use it to reinvigorate and reinterpret tracks from their various periods.

10:20
Wire

pinkflag

19 June 2020

10:20 is, in the words of Wire, a collection of "strays", songs that wouldn't fit on previous albums, ranging from the Chairs Missing era to the present. However, these are not mere outtakes, but fairly recent recordings, four from late 2010 and four from very recently. That certainly contributes to the feeling of wholeness on this album, and it really is an album, despite how it may seem on the face of it.

It's difficult to create songs that have a high degree of forward motion without them sounding aggressive and more difficult still to make songs that are fast and yet calm, and even melancholic. One of the archetypes of this feeling is found in the motorik sound of tracks like Neu!'s "Hallogallo". This feeling is most apparent on 10:20's "The Art of Persistence", a re-recording of "Art of Persistence (1st Draft)", previously available on 2000's The Third Day EP. The original is a ramshackle affair that sounds like it was recorded in a rehearsal space, as it probably was. The lyrics seem virtually the same, and these are the same song, but on the newer version, it's as though all the players come together like they're driving lane to lane on the Autobahn.

The title of this track seems more apt in this respect since it's as though they've retained its persistence but honed the art. Maybe the title, at least in part, is reflective of the motorik nature of the track, which is also found in the original, albeit in a scruffier form, but such is the abstraction of the words that they can be read as reflective of the evolution of the track, creating a sort of Gordian Knot of these texts.

The feeling of melancholy and serenity, which doesn't quite translate into resignation, is all over this record, and perhaps this tone finds its best analog in dreamy late 1960s psychedelic pop along the lines of "Kites" by Simon Dupree and the Big Sound or the early Pink Floyd. Although the sound is highly refined on these tracks, it doesn't mean that the band can't still be rough and ugly when they want to be. The psychotic "Underwater Experiences", one guitar like a siren, the other like an angle grinder, builds until it's fit to burst before giving way to "The Art of Persistence".

"The Art of Persistence" develops into the psychedelic Small Black Reptile, barely recognizable as the same song that appears on 1990's Manscape and which now sounds more like a cousin to the psych-pop of the second track on this record, "German Shepherds". At the close of the album, just when you think you have a handle on it, comes "Over Theirs", which somehow simultaneously sounds like both "Kashmir" by Led Zeppelin and Wire.

So Wire retain the sound they've been cultivating for the last few albums and use it to reinvigorate and reinterpret tracks from their various periods. In this, it's both essential for fans and an excellent primer for new listeners. Who knows if they can maintain this rate of output, but this sounds almost as good as the last one, so let's not jinx it.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
punk rock post-punk art punk experimental rock alternative rock pinkflag music review wire
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Soul Legend Eddie Floyd Shares His Musical Journey (interview + book excerpt)

Co-authored by Tony Fletcher, Knock! Knock! Knock! On Wood features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Bill Wyman, Paul Young, William Bell, Steve Cropper, and more. Eddie Floyd gives insights into some of his most beloved songs and relationships with Bell, Cropper and Wilson Pickett.

Books

'Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier'

The comics format of Jim Ottaviani and Maris Wicks' Astronauts is ideally suited for telling the story of how women fought and overcame sexism in the US Space Program, given the US government and military's ridiculous resistance to female astronauts.

Reviews

Judie Tzuke's 'The Chrysalis Recordings' Highlights Her Early-'80s Transition to Synthpop

One day, perhaps, the collected works of Judie Tzuke, one of the United Kingdom's most prolific, long-serving, and interesting singer-songwriters, may be seriously reappraised. Until then, dive into The Chrysalis Recordings.

Film

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' and Pedagogical Filmmaking in the Movement for Black Lives

As with Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's films are replete with experimental aesthetics that deconstruct the conventions of (white) Hollywood and re-frame and re-contextualize Black lives and Black history.

Music

Wire's '10:20' Is Greater Than the Sum of Its Parts

On 10:20, Wire retain the sound they've been cultivating for the last few albums and use it to reinvigorate and reinterpret tracks from their various periods.

Music

Folk's Jeb Loy Nichols Says We Are in 'Season of Decline'

Jeb Loy Nichols finds humor in ambiguity, and real sadness in the joy of being in the current moment on his new EP, Season of Decline.

Music

Sweden's Freja the Dragon Creates Compelling Art Pop on 'Long Gone Girl'

Sweden's Freja the Dragon has toured with Peter Björn and John, and on Long Gone Girl, she partners Björn Yttlin to craft her exemplary debut showcasing her mesmerizing brand of art pop.

Music

My Bloody Valentine's 'Loveless' and the Un-Invention of Cock Rock

My Bloody Valentine's Loveless stands as an album of (at least) equal importance to Nirvana's Nevermind. A great deal of its importance is how it offers a gender-bending sonic style that severed the entrenched connections between the electric guitar and masculine phallic power.

Music

The Alarm Get Anthemic on "Ghosts of Rebecca's" Soaring Folk-Rock (premiere)

Welsh "new wave" band the Alarm return with a folk-rock anthem in "Ghosts of Rebecca" and a stirring new album, STREAM [Hurricane of Change].

Music

Radnor & Lee Deliver Warm, Funny Love Song via "Gimme Your Mess" (premiere)

Indie pop's Ben Lee and actor Josh Radnor team up as Radnor & Lee to deliver warm and catchy indie folk on "Gimme Your Mess" and their upcoming LP, Golden State.

Film

Romy Schneider Shimmers, Simmers, "Sautets" and "Zulawskis"

Directors Claude Sautet and Andrzej Zulawski turn the camera's gaze on the glorious Romy Schneider in these four drama, romance, and crime films available from Film Movement and Kino Lorber.

Music

Are We Having a Conversation? An Interview With Butch Walker

Butch Walker delivers what is arguably his most ambitious release to date with American Love Story. "I'm calling everybody out," he says, about a record that he concedes may not be for everyone.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.