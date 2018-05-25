Wit Blu Emerges with the Soulful, Jazzy Pop of "Burgundy" (premiere)
L.A. via Denver singer-songwriter Wit Blu specializes in sophisticated, soulful, jazzy pop that evokes the breezy, upbeat music of Tom Misch.
L.A. via Denver singer-songwriter Wit Blu specializes in sophisticated, soulful, jazzy pop that evokes the breezy, upbeat music of Tom Misch. "Burgundy" is Wit Blu's latest song and it features production by GEO. The tune has a memorable hook that'll stay pleasantly logged in your head. It's the perfect song for long, warm summer evenings. Wit Blu says, "the song is about living life to the fullest and not worrying about things that aren't in our control. It's cliché but it's so easy to forget and get wrapped up. I hope when people hear it, it makes them feel good and want to dance and get lost in the moment."
We expect to hear a lot more from Wit Blu in the future as the jazz-pop sound appears to be in a full-fledged comeback of late, especially in south London with Misch, Jordan Rakei and that lot, but L.A. is another hotbed for the genre and Wit Blu is well-placed to begin her ascent.