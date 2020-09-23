Dream Folk's Wolf & Moon Awaken the Senses with "Eyes Closed" (premiere)
Berlin's Wolf & Moon are an indie folk duo with a dream pop streak. "Eyes Closed" highlights this aspect as the act create a deep sense of atmosphere and mood with the most minimal of tools.
Berlin's Wolf & Moon are an indie-folk duo with a dream-pop streak. They call their sound "dream folk", which is pretty dead on the mark. Their latest single "Eyes Closed" highlights this aspect as Wolf & Moon can create a deep sense of atmosphere and mood with the most minimal of tools. The song is driven by Wolf & Moon's gorgeous harmony vocals, spare and warm electronics, and a very simple beat. Honestly, the effect is quite mesmerizing as they manage to build a big sound out of just the necessary elements. Meanwhile, the production is lean and exquisite. The group trundled off to the Swedish woods to live and make this music with producer John Andersson, as well as to awaken their sense.
Wolf & Moon tell PopMatters that "closing your eyes shuts out 90% of the things that are causing us to be distracted. It's a superpower, so simple and so elegant. And the beautiful thing is that you'll awaken your other senses. You don't need your eyes to know when a loved one is close to you. You will feel it."