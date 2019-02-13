The Woolly Bushmen Ask the Eternal Question, "What You Doin' to Me?" (premiere)
Garage-cum-rockabilly outfit the Woolly Bushmen issue new LP, In Shambles, on 10 May. Fans of spirited, rollercoaster rock 'n' roll rejoice.
The Woolly Bushmen's latest offering, In Shambles, arrives on May 10 via Pig Baby Records. Leading off the album is "What You Doin' to Me," which speaks to the trio's love of classic rockabilly, soul, surf music and general teenage mayhem. The three-minute-plus rip snorter kicks like a mule, grooves like vintage shambolic garage rock and kills with the in-your-face attitude of Jerry Lee Lewis. Ultimately, this trio takes listeners on a wild and thrilling ride, during which band and fan alike stand at the precipice of order and chaos, the very intersection that defines rock 'n' roll.
Featuring Simon Palombi on guitar, vocals and organ, as well as Julian Palombi (drums, backing vocals) and Jacob Miller (guitar, bass, backing vocals), the group formed in Winter Park, Florida in 2011 and have gained a reputation for on-the-edge live shows as well as performing some of the most unapologetically devil-may-care rock songs of the decade.
TOUR DATES
5/24: New York, NY - Hanks saloon
5/25:Cleveland, OH - Stellas
5/26: Detroit, MI - Outer Limits
5/27: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle (Venue may change)
5/28: Milwaukee, WI @ TBA
5/29: Ft. Wayne, IN - Brass Rail
5/30: St. Louis, MO - Sinkhole
5/31: Atlanta, GA - Star Bar
6/1: Memphis, TN - 2 shows (TBA)