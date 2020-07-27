Music

Wye Oak Look Out at 'No Horizon'

Steve Horowitz
27 Jul 2020
Photo: Kendall Atwater / Courtesy of Merge Records

Wye Oak's songs are haunted by the familiar as bits of old melodies, percussive beats, stray conversations, street sounds, and the natural world seem to float in and out of their compositions.

No Horizon
Wye Oak

Merge

31 July 2020

Wye Oak are an experimental rock duo originally from Maryland who took their name after the official state tree, which had historical importance but was long dead before the band was formed. The enigmatic reference to the past, nature, and the strangeness of what's already known describes the band's music as well. Their songs are haunted by the familiar as bits of old melodies, percussive beats, stray conversations, street sounds, and the natural world seem to float in and out of their compositions in seemingly haphazard ways. This is especially true of their new five-song EP, No Horizon, where Andy Stack (drums, keyboards, backup vocals) and Jenn Wasner (vocals, guitars and bass) seem to be purposely directionless. They are joined by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, whose voices lend a structured beauty to the seeming disorder of the material. Other players (unidentified) have also collaborated in the creative process.

Describing Wye Oak's music is difficult. It's mostly acoustic with a strong presence of hushed synthesizers, drum machines, and processed electronic noises. The material can be purposely vague and eerily atmospheric, as suggested by song titles such as the philosophic "No Place" and the instrumental "(cloud)". However, portions of the songs can also be precise and loaded with meaning, such as "AEIOU" that concerns the limits of language in describing human beings and personal experiences.

It's as if Wye Oak is speaking in a secret code, as suggested on "Sky Witness" because "The world is just a concept / Everything has hidden meaning / Trees in the wind are tapping Morse Code against my window…." The accompanying music is layered and changes pace and tone frequently during this six-minute song before it ends with an elongated sigh. What it all means is that everything means something—but what that is remains unknown. They are content to let the mystery be.

The EP is full of weird and catchy soundbites, such as "Understanding / As a weapon", "When we are hungry / We eat our ideas", and "Words can suggest my likeness like a painting" that draw one in to listen closer. But it is the entire package, the mix of sounds and language that captivates. Trying to decipher the words from their larger sonic context is a senseless task. They are meant to be experienced together.

That's one of the implications of the title. The horizon is the line that separates the earth from the sky and divides the world into two parts. The visible horizon is what one sees when looking out in the distance at a place blocked by trees, buildings, and such. Having No Horizon suggests that one can perceive the whole world as one. There is "No Place", or there is only everywhere at once, and this metaphorically implies the same about body / spirit, individual / other people, thought / action, etc. We are all one.

It should be noted that this EP is available as a 12-inch EP on pink vinyl housed in a screen-printed clear plastic sleeve. There's something odd about the physical product standing out on an album about the fact that we are all part of the same world, but that is also part of the point. We all may be part of something bigger, but we are also distinct individuals.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock indie folk dream pop merge records music review wye oak
7
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Film

Drag Me to Hell's Fat Girl Problem

Inside every Thin Girl is a Fat Girl waiting to be damned. Sam Raimi's 2009 Drag Me to Hell damns Alison Lohmans "stealth fat girl" to this day.

Music

Electropop's Baths Discusses His New Confessional Rarities Compilation

The ever-prolific Will Wiesenfeld of Baths and Geotic fame has built a career over his abstract electropop oddities, and he returns with another rarities comp that plays more like a confessional new full-length.

Music

Samantha Crain Overcomes Through 'A Small Death'

On A Small Death, Samantha Crain comes through years of struggle, but doesn't just survive. Crain finds a new direction by looking in and doing hard work internally, and then she offers us her path.

Music

Wye Oak Look Out at 'No Horizon'

Wye Oak's songs are haunted by the familiar as bits of old melodies, percussive beats, stray conversations, street sounds, and the natural world seem to float in and out of their compositions.

Books

Halle Butler's 'Jillian' Is a Frank Account of Discontent

Evoking both sarcasm and empathy, Butler paints Jillian and Megan as harbingers of a relatable alienation.

Music

Bobbie Gentry's Neglected Masterpiece 'The Delta Sweete' Returns

Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete has been hailed as a lost and unjustly ignored masterpiece. Now it's finally being reissued after more than 50 years with ten bonus cuts.

Music

Actress' ​​'88'​​ Is ​a Beautiful Mess of Snaps, Pops, and Glitches

88 is not the most consistent Actress album to date, but it is probably the wonkiest. Parts of it sound like relics from the analog era; others sound like nothing else on earth.

Film

The Conception of Morality in Éric Rohmer's 'Six Moral Tales'

Éric Rohmer isn't interested in a pure critique of misogyny; his moral tales are mere observations on how we use other people to serve our interests and how we invent narratives from our relationships through which we define ourselves.

Music

Counterbalance 26: Prince - 'Sign o' the Times'

Prince’s 1987 Sign o' the Times was His Royal Badness’ second double LP. Counterbalance discuss this critics’ darling over starfish and coffee.

Music

Jessy Lanza Relinquishes Control on 'All the Time'

Jessy Lanza's All the Time is a lush and spacious collection that shows a hard-fought mental clarity, a deliberate effort to resist the instincts on display on "VV Violence" in pursuit of digging deeper into oneself.

Music

The 20 Best Electronic Albums of 2015

Electronic music is one of the broadest reaching genres by design, and 2015 showcased that spectacularly well with a bevy of albums still heavily represented on playlists today.

Film

Edgar Allan Poe Drives Bela Lugosi Mad in These 3 Horror Films

Lugosi films Murders in the Rue Morgue, The Black Cat, and The Raven give more than a head-rolling nod to the master of poetic horror, Poe.

Music

Folkie Francesca Louise's 'Melancholic Antidote' Is an Impressive Debut (EP stream + premiere)

London singer-songwriter Francesca Louise's debut EP, Melancholic Antidote, is glistening folk-pop that reflects on love and life goals.

Film

Laurel & Hardy's Genius of Everyday Chaos

The opposite of the idealized embodiments of masculinity seen in male cinema heroes Hapless Man-children Laurel & Hardy are creatures of the id.

Music

Bryce Drew Celebrates the Solitary on "Love Life" (premiere)

Bryce Drew captures the infectiousness of pop and the openness of confessional singer-songwriters on her latest single, "Love Life".

Music

Skullcrusher's Debut EP Is a Melancholic Slice of Indie Slacker-Folk

If you haven't yet been driven mad by quarantine. then this insular stay-at-home record from indie folk's Skullcrusher may be for you.

Music

Gregory Uhlmann's 'Neighborhood Watch' Is a Mesmerizing Art Rock Album

Acclaimed guitarist and composer Gregory Uhlmann charms and confounds with his gorgeous, layered sophomore solo album, Neighborhood Watch.

Music

MetalMatters: June 2020 - Heavy Tunes Get Us Through the Heatwave

Visit the cold, desolate worlds of Paysage d'Hiver. Experience the boundless experimentation of Neptunian Maximalism. Watch in awe the death metal refactoring of Pyrrhon and so much more.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.