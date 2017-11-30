Powered by RebelMouse
Comics

Doubling (And Tripling) Down On Time Travel in 'X-men Blue #16'

Jack Fisher
1h

Even with a glut of time traveling shenanigans, the time-displaced X-men find a way to keep it interesting.

There's a certain point in a narrative when a certain subplot either needs to be abandoned or shoved back into the spotlight. It's like that point in a poker game when pushing all the chips to the center of the table is the only sound tactic left. It's a major risk and one that potentially undermines the entire foundation of a story, but the payoff can be significant. For the time-displaced X-men in X-men Blue, the time is right for that kind of gamble.

There's no getting around it. Since arriving from the past in the pages of All-New X-men, the mission of the original five X-men seems to change every other week. One week, they're trying to stop Cyclops from ushering in a full-blown mutant genocide. The next, they're joining Cyclops to become mutant revolutionaries. The week after that, they're working with Magneto, the same guy who tried to kill them on their first mission. While it's not uncommon for teenagers to have erratic priorities, time travel seems to exacerbate the situation for the time-displaced X-men.

Beyond these varying missions and allegiances, though, there remains one common, unresolved thread. These time-displaced X-men, for reasons not yet explained, cannot go back to the future. The events of X-men: Battle of the Atom establish that there's something keeping these time traveling teenagers stuck in the future. The nature of that mechanism is vague and rarely hinted it. For the most part, it's like Spider-Man's marriage in that it's overtly ignored for the most part.

In X-men Blue #16, Cullen Bunn and Thony Silas finally revisit this issue in a way that requires them to push those proverbial chips to the center of the table. It all happens quickly and under the backdrop of some typical teenage melodrama that always seems to find its way into the pages of X-men Blue. The mixture and transitions aren't always seamless, but few things involving teenage melodrama are.

That melodrama is only a small part of a much more serious conflict that has roots that extent back to X-men: Battle of the Atom and beyond. Anyone who has seen Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future (1985) more than once understands the erratic and chaotic nature of time travel. Mess with the timeline too much and eventually it'll get impatient. Whatever patience kept the original five X-men intact in the future seems to have run out, albeit quite suddenly.

There's little build-up or foundation to the sudden fracturing of time. It just starts happening, forcing the time-displaced X-men to react on the spot. Part of that reaction involves them engaging in more time travel. On the surface, that seems like fighting fire with napalm. In this rare instance, though, it makes sense and it addresses an important issue that has remained vague since X-men: Battle of the Atom.

Even those who haven't seen Back to the Future understand on some levels that time travel, especially one that involves changing the past, tends to incur an unpredictable impact on the present. For the most part, the impact of the original five X-men being in the future hasn't been that significant. The final few issues of Dennis Hopeless' run on All-New X-men even imply that their presence may not affect the timeline at all, which undermines the entire premise of a time travel story to begin with.

Like the events of X-men: Battle of the Atom, the temporal details remain vague. However, X-men Blue #16 ditches much of those subtleties and makes one thing very clear. The original five X-men's presence is indeed having an impact on the timeline. They aren't just a bunch of clones or alternate versions of themselves from a dystopian future, of which the Marvel universe already has plenty. They are from the same timeline and what they do does effect the present. That reaction may have been delayed, but it's happening.

It's an important facet that Bunn and Silas belabor, which helps establish the premise and the stakes of the Cross Time Capers arc that begins in X-men Blue #16. It's an overdue dose of clarity for an issue that many recent stories involving the time-displaced X-men go out of their way to ignore. It's both refreshing and profound in that sense that it gives the story genuine stakes, but still doesn't forget that those involved are teenagers. That means that no matter how serious the story may be, there's going to be some entertaining awkwardness along the way.

There's some of that in X-men Blue #16, but not nearly enough. Much of the melodrama involves ongoing emotional entanglements between Cyclops and Jean Grey. While those kinds of entanglements are a major part of X-men drama, regardless of timeline, they seem somewhat forced. It's as though these two always have to have the same kind of drama thrown in, as though that's the only drama they know. Being teenagers, that's less believable than anyone shooting lasers from their eyes.

Even if the melodrama is forced and the pace is quick, the sheer intensity of X-men Blue #16 make it a solid beginning to what promises to be a chaotic arc involving time travel. Given how X-men Blue is coming off an event that involved Mojo, that's saying something. Bunn's concise storytelling and Silas' colorful lay a solid foundation that has the potential to incur more significant implications than anything the time-displaced X-men have experienced to date. Like Marty McFly though, they will likely have to learn about those implications the hard way.

Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Keep reading... Show less
Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Keep reading... Show less
Music

Angry Again: An Interview with the Bronx

Ted Pillow

From mariachi side projects to questioning whether or not to sell out on a regular basis, the fascinating contradictions that make up the Bronx's aesthetic are as compelling as their music is headbanging.

Punk rock stalwarts the Bronx have a history of defying expectations. For starters, despite the name, they're from Los Angeles. After forming in 2002, the band released a series of self-titled albums featuring breakneck, go-for-the-jugular anthems that were raw, dangerous, and viscerally fun. But, after achieving a level of success that often leads to complacency, the Bronx risked their reputation when they adopted the alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx and released two records of authentic mariachi music. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the Mexican-inspired albums were celebrated by fans and critics alike, exposing the band to an entirely new audience as they played to packed arenas while opening on tour for the Foo Fighters.

Keep reading... Show less
Film

'The Crime of Monsieur Lange' Is One of Jean Renoir's Least Known Films. But a Restored Version Shows It's the Most Pure Fun

Kenneth Turan
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

What elevates Lange is its wide range of idiosyncratic, delightful characters, its belief in humanity in all its crazy variety, and its abundance of high spirits and raffish charm that are absolutely contagious.

LOS ANGELES — If you know the work of Jean Renoir, indisputably one of the world's great directors, it's likely for one of his serious meaning of life films like Grand Illusion and The Rules of The Game. The Crime of Monsieur Lange, by contrast, is one of the master's least known films but offers the most pure fun of any of them.

Keep reading... Show less
Books

'Rebellious Mourning' Explores Getting Through the Darkness to the Other Side

Those on the journey -- from initial mourning to grieving (finite or long-term) -- must have a guide.

The work of grieving can seem too overwhelming, too complex for mere civilians to comprehend. We understand how to mourn, why to mourn. We go through the rituals of burial and accepting or providing condolences after losing loved ones, enduring a national disaster, or absorbing the new normal reality of a terminal medical condition into our lives. Mourning is easy because it can become more understandable and acceptable in private, beneath the shadows. More often than not, we are expected to mourn in private after a prescribed period of time (usually one year) so as to not interfere with the lives of the more fortunate. After all, dark clouds will always break up and the sun will come up tomorrow, right?

Keep reading... Show less
