Yang Jisheng's remarkable historical autopsy, The World Turned Upside Down, is scrupulous in detailing the Cultural Revolution's horrors and insanities but too often leaves out the human side of history.

Propaganda oil painting of Mao during the Cultural Revolution (1967). ( Public Domain

How the Cultural Revolution Turned China Against Itself

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

We are moving to WordPress in February out of necessity and need your help to fund the move and further development.