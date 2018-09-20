Yeses Goes to the "Edge of the World" to Find What Happens Next (premiere)
Illness, loss, dislocation, relocation and a sense of personal resolve stir at the heart of single from upcoming EP by Yeses.
Yeses represents many things for band founder Daniel Dixon, including the end of his previous band, Greylag, the loss of a tight-knit Portland, Oregon community surrounding that group and his own loss of faith. After moving back to his home state of California, Dixon experienced a mysterious illness. In mourning, he began writing a new batch of songs that ultimately became Yeses' first EP. Joining him are producer Jon Joseph (who doubled on bass), James MacAlister (Sufjan Stevens) and Logan Baudean (Moon Honey). Dixon's wife, Stephanie Dixon, joins in on backing vocals as well.
Speaking about the track "Edge of the World", Dixon said, "there is a sort of stunned silence that comes after a great loss that is almost like a peace. An idyllic walk along the shoreline quickly takes an ominous turn when a man is discovered lying motionless among the waves. In one long shot the camera settles over his disheveled face as he stares unflinchingly back. An uncomfortable voyeuristic feeling begins to grow as we watch him sing through the chaos of waves crashing over him, seemingly undisturbed by them. Here at the edge of the world, the border of two great realities, we are left to wonder, what comes next?"
Yeses EP arrives October 19 and may be pre-ordered now.