Brazil’s Yndi Leads a Mesmerizing Journey on “Reliques” (premiere)

Back in May, French Brazilian artist Yndi released her PopMatters-approved debut album, Noir Brési. Our critic, Adriane Pontecorvo, raved about it: “Noir Brésil stands out as a dynamic and borderline spiritual work of pop music and signals great things ahead for Yndi. It’s a mix of Afro-Brazilian-influenced percussion, mellow guitar, dramatic piano, streamlined electronics, and her winsome voice. The music feels extravagant and huge.” We gave the LP a “9” and playlisted the title tune.

Yndi’s music is also profoundly entrancing, emotional, and mesmerizing. Where the single “ Noir Brésil” featured big beats alongside its cozy and winding melody, her latest “Reliques” is dreamier, chiller fare. Gentle percussion, vast synth washes, whispered vocals, and heavenly harmonies mix to create something entirely unique. The artist is ever-inventive in creating musical landscapes that feel exotic and transportive. Yndi is a true original.

“Reliques” is inspired by the vertigo we feel in front of the ocean, in front of its immensity and its strength. Fabulous 3D proposed I make a clip telling the story of imaginary gods, like a tale or a very old myth. I thought it was perfect to close the cycle of the four animation clips around my album,” says Yndi.