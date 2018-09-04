Younger Then Celebrates Salvation Through Music Via "Bad Life" (premiere)
Buffalo, New York band Younger Then delivers a powerful slice of the positive via the title track from their upcoming sophomore album.
Younger Then will issue its new album, Bad Life, on October 12 via Standby Records. The Buffalo, New York-based outfit was formed in the summer of 2015 and quickly established themselves as a powerhouse attraction in Western New York. By 2016 the group had issued its debut album with Bad Life now solidifying the promise heard on that first record.
With Jeremy Shields' drums driving the track alongside a wall of aggressive but tuneful guitars from Michael Wirth (who doubles on bass) and Austin Dorr, there's no time wasted in establishing a dance-oriented groove that allows vocalist Zack Dupuis' tale of finding that life, even its darkest moments, can still be exhilarating. (The accompanying video offers a glimpse of the collective's particular humor.)
The group offers this about the cut: "Bad Life is meant to be a quirky, sarcastic song about being repeatedly knocked down by life and finding humor in it. It is about feeling so low you don't even know who you are anymore, but still finding a reason to wake up every day and keep going. It's the realization that even at its worst, life is still pretty great."