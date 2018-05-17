Ytem Offers an Often Nightmarish Style of Futurist Tech-House on "Chute" (premiere)
Ytem strikes the perfect balance between leftfield techno and neo-classical film noir on new single "Chute".
Paris-based French producer Ytem strikes the perfect balance between leftfield techno and neo-classical film noir on new single "Chute". Mixing agitated beats and cinematic strings, the track serves as an exhilarating taster for his his forthcoming Dangeroux EP.
"Chute" opens with sumptuous, soaring strings before Ytem ruptures the mood with pointed, caustic beats. The track soon becomes edgier and unsettling as he adds a looped string riff, backed my flurries of percussion. It's an exhilarating rush of a track as Ytem boldly fractures his sound, throwing in jarring, glitchy beats that disrupt the flowing strings to create a real sense of murky, tension.
On "Chute", as on the rest of the EP, Ytem adeptly ties a twitchy, rhythmic backbone to dark, scuzzy textures and elegant, sweeping strings. It's a chaotic often nightmarish style of futurist tech-house from a distinctive new electronic artist.